Pakistan gears up for future with electric vehicle production – News





Pakistan set to join elite group of nations that produce electric vehicles (EVs) and plans to set up two environmentally friendly car manufacturing plants in the country, industry veteran said .

Javed Afridi, an entrepreneur and main player in the project, said that the first electric vehicle manufacturing plant for famous British car brand Morris Garages (MG) has already been established in Lahore and is on the verge of rolling out the first electric vehicle developed locally in the country. He said the Pakistani and Chinese leaders are expected to start commercial production of electric vehicles at the Lahore plant “very soon”.

“We have made huge investments in the first phase to launch an EV manufacturing plant in Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is keen to promote clean energy transport in the country. We are ready to invest more in the second phase of this project, which shows our strong commitment to the EV initiative, ”Afridi told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Industry pioneer

The young Lahore-based entrepreneur, who previously hinted at bringing Tesla cars to Pakistan, recently launched MG models in the country and set up a well-connected dealer network to sell fully-built vehicles imported from China to its domestic consumers.

“Our state-of-the-art EV production facility in Lahore has the infrastructure, technology and human resources to produce a sufficient number of units each year to meet the growing demand of the domestic market. We are also planning to set up another production facility in Karachi with similar production capacity to capture the right-wing electric vehicle export market, ”Afridi said.

MG was brought to Pakistan as a joint venture between JW-SEZ Group and Saic Motors, one of the largest manufacturers in China. The famous British brand’s range for Pakistan includes the ZS EV, a compact SUV with a fully electric powertrain. The gasoline version of the ZS has already hit the market, while the ZS EV has yet to be launched.

MG also plans to launch the plug-in / hybrid version of the HS SUV in Pakistan to add to its arsenal of electric vehicles.

“We have social, environmental and financial goals to revolutionize electric vehicles in Pakistan over the next three to five years. Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to bringing the green revolution to the country and recently introduced EV’s very first policy to reduce carbon emissions, ”Afridi said.

Changing gears to electric vehicles

Khan’s government has rigorously introduced environmentally friendly policies since taking office in 2018. A popular component of his green initiative in Pakistan is to introduce electric vehicles into the country and capture up to 30% of the market. by 2030.

Pakistan’s auto industry reached a peak production of 342,000 units in 2018 while recording record sales of 256,000 units in the same year. Vehicle sales fell to 186,581 units and 124,429 units in 2019 and 2020, respectively, as the economic downturn and pandemic hit the country’s GDP growth.

According to auto industry experts, more than 100,000 electric vehicles will hit Pakistani roads over the next 10 years if the government succeeds in installing solid infrastructure such as well-equipped charging stations for electric vehicles in the country.

Pakistan cannot meet the 30% EV target unless it switches to renewables, according to an industry analyst. Otherwise, the import bill will increase with the energy of petroleum which is added to the electric vehicles also imported.

“We have to face serious challenges to promote electric vehicles in the country. Charging stations on highways and highways are one of the main challenges and are part of the EV infrastructure development plan that will take at least three to five years, ”Afridi said.

“There is a huge demand for electric vehicles in the country despite the lack of quality infrastructure and the high prices of existing models. I trust Pakistani consumers. MG has successfully entered the market and received large orders since its inception, ”he added.

The future belongs to EVs

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistani Super League also said electric vehicles are no longer just a city car or a fad. With rapid advancements on the technology front, a strong EV policy, superior comfort, ease of maintenance, superb functionality, and young people’s preference for green products, he said the electric vehicle is a reality. and a trend that would last for a long time.

“With a well-connected motorway and highway network across Pakistan, people will soon be traveling by EV if we install a number of charging stations and put in place a solid infrastructure to promote green transport in the country,” Afridi said. .

Citing examples of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who announced multibillion-dollar incentives and packages to develop electric vehicle infrastructure in their countries, he said he It was high time that Pakistan launched similar initiatives to promote electric cars in the country.

Challenge of car cartels

The main businessman, who is also the CEO of Haier Pakistan, said Pakistani auto consumers have been exploited by cartels who have cornered them with boring shoddy models at exorbitant prices.

“I believe in fair competition and want to help the Pakistani people deliver quality, fuel-efficient electric vehicles with the latest features. But the existing cartels in the auto industry resisted the revolutionary changes and targeted me, ”Afridi said.

“We know that competition is an unknown phenomenon in the Pakistani auto industry, we invite everyone to participate in a fair competition to serve Pakistani consumers with a greater and better variety of vehicles at lower prices,” said Afridi in a recent post on his social networks. Account.

Competitive price range of electric vehicles

Afridi said MG is committed to maintaining an affordable range of electric vehicles to facilitate automotive consumers.

“The future belongs to electric vehicles and Pakistan is no exception. We are offering exciting new models at much lower prices and will continue the same trend for future electric vehicle models, ”he said.

Elaborating, he said that MG Pakistan has so far introduced two variants in the market.

“The HS variant costs up to 5.5 million rupees while the ZS is more affordable and the price starts from 4 million rupees. We will be introducing three more variants in the coming days, including a surprise for a low-cost variant for the middle class segment of society, ”he said.

Incentives for overseas Pakistanis

Afridi said overseas Pakistanis should be given special preference to recognize their important role in stabilizing the national economy by sending record remittances every year.

“I wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to authorize the duty-free purchase of new cars or electric vehicles from overseas Pakistanis. This will not only help the local auto industry, but will also enable non-resident Pakistanis to pay huge duties and taxes on imported vehicles, ”he said.

“Overseas Pakistanis should be able to buy a car of their choice without paying taxes and duties in the country. This will help them save time and time when importing abroad and pay up to 300 percent duty, ”Afridi concluded.

– [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos