Myanmar emergency summit: ASEAN countries call for end to violence

Status: 04/24/2021 5:16 p.m.

At the ASEAN summit, participating Southeast Asian states called for an immediate end to the “unsustainable situation” in Myanmar. But what the long-awaited “peaceful solution” might look like remains unclear.

Participants at the summit meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for an end to the violence in Myanmar. The situation in the country is “intolerable and must not continue,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The Myanmar junta seized power in a coup in early February and placed de facto Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. Since then, the country has been shaken by demonstrations. Around 750 people have been killed by the military and police, thousands are in custody and thousands have fled.

The junta general also participates in emergency summits

“The violence must end and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored immediately,” Widodo said.

The heads of government of Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore participate in the meeting; the Philippines and Thailand have sent their foreign ministers. Myanmar junta General Min Aung Hlaing is there – to the large scale of many human rights defenders.

Myanmar’s government of national unity, NUG, is not invited. It is made up of elected parliamentarians, representatives of ethnic minorities and civil society. Aung San Suu Kyi is also counted among them.

Three essential requirements for the Burmese army

Summit participants had three central demands of the junta, Widodo said: an end to violence, the start of a dialogue with social forces and free access to humanitarian aid. In addition, the junta must release all political prisoners. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said: “The deplorable situation in Myanmar must end immediately.” Indonesia and Malaysia have convened the emergency ASEAN summit.

Brunei’s foreign minister, who currently chairs ASEAN, hailed the “first joint attempt to find a solution to the crisis”. The states of the association had asked “all the actors concerned to find a peaceful solution, to pursue a constructive dialogue, reconciliation and a return to normalcy, in the interest of the people of Myanmar”. ASEAN stands ready to help Myanmar.

It is not yet clear whether and to what extent General Min Aung Hlaing has commented on the requests.

Guterres: The situation cannot get worse

As the summit approached, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the ASEAN community to use its influence to prevent the situation from worsening. “United Nations cooperation with ASEAN is absolutely necessary for this,” Guterres said.

A future only with the military?

One of the popular arguments for including the military in Myanmar’s future is that the country is unstable given its armed ethnic minorities.

However, Naw Susanna Hla Hla Soe strongly contradicts this. She is Minister of National Unity Government and says, “The people of Myanmar hold the country together. We are able to build a strong nation, be a good neighbor and ensure stability in the ASEAN region. , with the power of the people. ”

With information from Lena Bodewein,

ARD-Studio Singapore