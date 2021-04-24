Donald Trump Jrs rude police meme could accidentally spur reform





Donald Trump Jr has value. Not really. It’s the same kind of value that a nuclear accident has. Toxic waste spewed out by a poorly operated power plant has a horrific impact, but it sometimes leads to improvements in safety. Perhaps the same could be true of the toxic waste dumped by Donnies’ social media feeds on the subject of the police.

His crass response to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the murder of George Floyd was to encourage a right-wing website post of a Die Hard meme (he says it’s his favorite Christmas movie) alluding to calls for police reform.

Large turnout at the memorial for Hans Gruber who was thrown from a building by a cop, the post said, referring to the villain played by the late Alan Rickman, who is thrown from Nakatomi Plaza by cop John McClane.

To the uninitiated, McClane is the super cop who manages to keep encountering groups of insane criminals while off duty and must wage a lone struggle to foil their vile plots while saving groups of criminals. scared hostages.

McClane is a walking, talking trope. He’s someone we’ve seen in a million and one cop shows and movies. He’s tired of the world, has a messy personal life, and has to fight not only the bad guys, but a myopic and indifferent administration along the way (the movies, at least the first ones, work because of their execution).

advised

What Don Jr inadvertently demonstrated with his message is the power of that message. Enough power to play a role in the marked reluctance of previous juries to convict cops when they commit criminal offenses on duty? Perhaps.

Ask yourself why companies spend billions of pounds / dollars on TV ads. The reason is: because it works. A friend of mine working in this field once described advertising as a science.

It is about carrying the same message over and over into people’s homes so that it permeates and shapes their thinking. This is why some drink brands look young, attractive, and the sort of thing you drink after exercising in the sun, even though they are clearly unhealthy.

Some fast food restaurants will make your kids smile, and the burgers always look delicious. You see the ad and want to buy one. And why would you want to be seen with a cheaper phone that could perform better when all the cool kids have the same brand?

When the commercial break has passed to the weary cops of the world who bend, if not break, the rules in their fight against criminals and a system designed to protect the bad guys.

Seriously, the only cops like Derek Chauvin you typically see onscreen are those from the Office of International Affairs (known as the UK Complaints Investigation).

They are all snakes, determined to equip our heroes for the most minor offenses. To properly protect you and your family, cops must be left alone with the power of judge, jury, and executioner. Even if you live in a beautiful suburb with white fences and manicured lawns where your chances of encountering violent crime are about as great as seeing a Trump family member say you know what, maybe you do. I was wrong about it.

I know people are especially aware that what they see is fiction when they watch a crime show or a movie. But when these dramas bring back the same message over and over again, he’s bound to have an impact than Don Jr, whose political antennas are quite sharp despite the buffoonery he indulges in, by appealing to that Die Hard reference.

It is true that these days we sometimes get the opportunity to see on screen the very different experience of black policing. There have been winners like Beale Street can speak, more action-packed cases like Queen & Slim, or even Black & Blue. In Great Britain we had Steve McQueens Red, White and Blue, which is part of the Small Ax anthology on the BBC, but let’s face it that all is softness and light on these shores. Ask any black teenager who walks through stores while wearing a hoodie.

Netflix has Two Distant Strangers, a tip for Best Oscar Short Film, which twists the premise of Groundhog Day into devastating effect, showing its protagonist unable to escape being killed by a cop over and over again when he just wants to get back to. the House. his dog.

It does not facilitate visualization. Don Jr and his cronies will probably never look at him. The same can unfortunately be true for Central America. I had to search for it. Despite his Oscar sign, the algorithm didn’t spit it out on my home screen.

These perspectives really need to find their place in the crime dramas people consume on a daily basis, because if the entertainment industry were to reform their messaging to give a more nuanced view of policing, it could help advance the goal. clearly needed police reform. .

Maybe it’s time for an internal affairs series to focus on the people who control the police? But do the real versions deserve it? Or maybe the question is, if the Home Affairs cops were doing their job well initially, would we even be here?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos