Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) The systematic murder and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 20th century was genocide, the United States officially declared on Saturday, as President Joe Biden used this precise word after the White House had avoided it for decades for fear of alienating allied Turkey.

Turkey reacted with fury, with the foreign minister declaring that his country would not receive lessons from anyone about our history. A grateful Armenia said it appreciated Bidens’ principled stance as a step towards restoring historical truth and justice.

Biden followed through on an election promise he made a year ago on Saturday, the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration to recognize that the events that began in 1915 were a deliberate effort to annihilate Armenians.

While previous presidents have offered grim reflections on the dark moment in history, they have carefully avoided using the term genocide for fear that it will complicate relations with Turkey, a NATO ally and a important power in the Middle East.

But Biden campaigned on a promise to make human rights a central guide to his foreign policy. He argued last year that failure to label the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide would pave the way for future mass atrocities. It is estimated that 2 million Armenians were deported and 1.5 million were killed in the events known as Metz Yeghern.

The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today, Biden said in a report. We affirm history. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened never happens again.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a letter to Biden that recognition of the genocide is important not only in terms of respecting the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims, but also in preventing the recurrence of such crimes.

Turkish officials immediately retaliated.

We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement by the President of the United States regarding the events of 1915 made under pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkish groups, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that words cannot change history or rewrite it and Turkey completely rejected Bidens’ statement.

Words cannot change or rewrite history. We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this claim based solely on populism.# 1915Events – Mevlt avuolu (@MevlutCavusoglu) April 24, 2021

Minutes before Bidens’ announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the Armenian community and Patriarch of the Armenian Church calling not to allow the culture of Turks and Armenians to coexist … either forgotten. He said the issue had been politicized by third parties and turned into a tool of intervention against our country.

The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Turkey have issued a protest alert and said their offices will be closed for routine services Monday and Tuesday as a precaution. They warned Americans to avoid areas around U.S. government buildings and to use caution in places where foreigners congregate.

In a phone call Friday, Biden had informed Erdogan of his intention to release the statement, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss the private conversation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. .

The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements following the appeal by Biden and Erdogans, made no mention of the US plan to recognize the Armenian genocide. But the White House said Biden told Erdogan he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find effective management of the disagreements. The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

In Armenia on Saturday, people flocked to the hilltop compound in Yerevan, the capital, which commemorates the victims. Many have laid flowers around the Eternal Flame, creating a wall of flowers two meters high.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, speaking at the memorial before Biden issued his statement, said a US president using the term genocide would serve as an example to the rest of the civilized world.

Bidens’ call with Erdogan was the first since he took office more than three months ago. The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Biden.

Erdogan reiterated his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK. The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in Turkey and northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States. The State Department has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but has argued with Turkey over links between the groups and Syrian Kurds.

Biden, during the campaign, drew the ire of Turkish officials after an interview with the New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkish opposition against autocrat Erdogan. In 2019, Biden accused Trump of betraying his American allies, following Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish group. In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the Turkish border. with Syria.

Armenian American lawmakers and activists had pressured Biden to make the announcement of the genocide on or before Remembrance Day. The closest an American president had come to recognizing the atrocities of World War I as genocide was in 1981 when Ronald Reagan spoke the words Armenian Genocide at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event. But he did not make it American policy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, lamented that the truth of these heinous crimes has too often been denied, her monstrosity downplayed.

History teaches us that if we ignore its darker chapters, we are destined to witness a repeat of the horrors of the past, she added.

Representative Adam Schiff, also a Democrat from California, praised Biden for keeping his promise.

For Armenian Americans and all who believe in human rights and truth, today marks a historic milestone: President Biden defied Turkish threats and acknowledged the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians for what was the first genocide of the twentieth century, Schiff said in a statement.

California is home to large concentrations of Armenian Americans.

Salpi Ghazarian, director of the Institute of Armenian Studies at the University of Southern California, said recognition of the genocide would resonate beyond Armenia and underscore Biden’s seriousness in upholding human rights. man as a central tenet of its foreign policy.

In the United States and outside the United States, the American commitment to core human values ​​has been questioned for decades, she said. It is very important for the people of the world to continue to have hope and faith that the ambitious values ​​of the Americas are still relevant and that we can in fact do several things at once. We can actually have trade and other relationships with countries while stressing that a government cannot afford to murder its own citizens.

Lee reported from Washington, Bilginsoy from Istanbul. Associated Press writer Avet Demourian in Yerevan contributed reporting.

