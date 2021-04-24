Six cases where a pair from Sri Lanka beat an entire day of a test





New

Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay on day four of the Pallekele test

Of the 25 occasions where no wicket fell in an entire day of cricket testing, six cases belong to Sri Lanka. ESPNcricinfo is reliving these partnerships.

Arjuna Ranatunga and Asanka GurusinhaDay 5 vs Pakistan, P Sara Oval, 1986

There weren’t many on this one. Sri Lanka had conceded a lead of 37 in the first inning in a game in the rain. Arjuna Ranatunga and Asanka Gurusinha got together late on day four and put together an unbroken partnership worth 240. All of these races were on the last day without a wicket – Ranatunga hit 135 and Gurusinha made 116. C was against a Pakistani attack starring Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Abdul Qadir.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan MahanamaDays 3 & 4, vs India, Khettarama, 1997

While there are some flat surfaces on this list, it was probably the most lifeless of all. India declared 537 for 8 in their opening innings, then Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama took over, coming together at 39 for 1 to put on what at the time was a world record of 576. Typically, Jayasuriya was the fastest goalscorer to hit 36 ​​four and two sixes during his 799 minutes on the crease. He became Sri Lanka’s very first triple centurion, finishing with 340 balls out of 578. Mahanama made 225 out of 561. The two were within minutes of each other at the start of matchday five, with the score of the team over 615. Sri Lanka went on to make a world record total of 952 for 6, with Aravinda de Silva hitting a hundred, and Mahela Jayawardene making it half a century in her debut.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela JayawardeneDay 2, vs South Africa, SSC, 2006

The most gigantic stand of all, and the only one on this list that helped Sri Lanka win – Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara got the score 14-2 after South Africa was eliminated for 169. They counterattacked in the early parts of this round, then broke Jayasuriya-Mahanama’s record, setting up 624 together – a world record that still stands today, both in tests and in cricket. first class. Jayawardene was lucky enough to break Brian Lara’s record for the highest individual score (400 not out) but missed when Andre Nel played it for 374. Sangakkara hit 287. Between them, the pair hit 78 four and a six.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo MathewsDay 4, vs New Zealand, Basin Reserve, 2018

The partnership was notable for coming home and against an exceptional New Zealand pace attack starring Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, as Sri Lanka was in serious danger of losing the game. Sri Lanka were on the ropes at 13 for 3 when Kusal Mendis was joined by Angelo Mathews – the visitors still 283 points behind. Although the Basin Reserve’s terrain flattened out, it was nonetheless an exceptional rearguard – Mendis was often the aggressor, as he accepted Wagner’s short deliveries with particular aplomb. The duo saw the end of day three, beat all day on day four and were also together until lunch on day five, after which the rain ended the game. Mathews took 120 steps on 323 balls. Mendis hit 141 out of 335. The unbroken partnership was worth 274.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya from SilvaDay 4, vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2021

On green ground that turned out to be abominably flat, Bangladesh declared 541 for 7. Although Sri Lanka got off to a good start – with the openers putting together 114, there was still a long way to go when Dhananjaya de Silva joined Dimuth Karunaratne. at the fold with the score of 190 for 3. The pair played the last 10.3 overs on day three, before beating the 76 overs on day four. Karunaratne went on to complete his first double century, finishing the fourth day of 234 not released. de Silva was not out on 154 at the end of the game. Because Karunaratne opened the innings, he has now been on the pitch for every minute of the game in the first four days, totaling over 24 hours. de Silva had also played 30 overs in the Bangladesh heats.

Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo’s correspondent in Sri Lanka. @afidelf

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos