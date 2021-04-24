Don’t let activists weaken Priti Patel’s immigration reforms, Boris Johnson says





Priti Patel’s immigration reforms must not be weakened by campaigners, Tory MPs told Boris Johnson. Home Secretary Ms Patel is expected to defend a major new border bill through parliament after the Queen’s speech next month. However, there are already fears that activists and law firms are trying to water down the reforms, seen as the biggest disruption in immigration rules in decades. A consultation on the reforms, which still has two weeks to go, has been privately criticized by a large human rights charity for being too complex, while a law firm is considering a legal challenge in the reason that it should be translated into another language. A source from Whitehall said: “This consultation is one of the most important and forward-thinking consultations in memory. “The fact that ‘left-wing activists’ and lawyers try to sabotage the new immigration plan before it even goes to parliament just shows which side they really are on the side of the criminal gangs who are making the most of life. people”. The Tory Common Sense group of MPs wrote to Mr Johnson saying that “any attempt by opponents to dilute its merits” must be “resisted and defeated”. The deputies wrote: “It is an urgent moral duty to ignore the inevitable and self-serving criticism of these plans by the wealthy liberal establishment. “Some may try to disguise their exploitation of migrants as a source of cheap labor, others will denounce a sensible reform of their privileged position. Nevertheless, you can be sure that the Minister of the Interior benefits from the support from decent and diligent patriots from all walks of life and Faith. “ The 30 MPs who signed the letter included Sir John Hayes, Imran Ahmad Khan, Chris Loder and Tom Hunt from the Commons, as well as four peers including former Conservative minister Lord Lilley and Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts. MEPs suggested that Ms Patel go further by imposing “a strict deadline for the asylum procedure” and “a renewed and proactive deportation program”. They also called for “automatic rejection of complaints from those who have traveled through a ‘safe’ country and / or complaints which are not registered immediately after arriving in the UK”. MEPs added: “Together we made Brexit. Now it is finally time to take back control of our borders and thus ensure the integrity of our nation.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos