Biden’s tax plan limits enthusiasm for stocks







Recap: Global stocks stabilized yesterday at around 1% below record highs reached earlier in the week after US President Joe Biden announced a plan to raise taxes on the rich. European stocks were mixed, as an increase in the number of coronavirus cases around the world offset optimism about a strong earnings season. The SET index traded in a range of 1,550.62 and 1,587.95 points this week before closing yesterday at 1553.59, up 0.3% from the previous week, with daily revenue average of 90.02 billion baht. Retail investors were net buyers of 10.17 billion baht and brokerage firms bought 838.09 million baht. Foreign investors were net sellers of 8.71 billion baht and institutional investors sold 2.29 billion baht of shares. Newsmakers: President Biden doubled America’s climate ambitions on Thursday by hosting an Earth Day summit, promising to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels This compares to the 26-28% set by Barack Obama. The summit includes 40 world leaders, including Chinese Xi Jinping. The economic recovery in the United States is accelerating as stimulus funds, Covid vaccinations and business reopenings spur a spring surge in consumer spending, a sharp drop in layoffs and a rebound in industrial production.

Equity investors were rocked by reports that President Biden was planning to propose to nearly double the capital gains tax rate for those earning $ 1 million a year or more, to 39.6%, for help pay for its ambitious economic program.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday underlined the ECB’s commitment to cheap money, saying there was no question of reducing bond purchases to support the economy.

The United States on Wednesday imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two military-related state enterprises exporting timber and pearls.

Oil prices soared yesterday, buoyed by hopes of a pick-up in demand as economic growth resumed, but concerns about the surging second wave of Covid in India limited gains.

A joke-made cryptocurrency exploded in plain sight on Wall Street on Monday, with dogecoin skyrocketing sending its 2021 yield above 8,100% – more than double the gains on the S&P 500 including dividends , since 1988.

India is still holding consultations on a bill that would ban cryptocurrencies, except for the one developed by the central bank. The Electronic Frontier Foundation and others have criticized the plan, saying cryptocurrencies could help promote financial inclusion.

The euro zone’s recovery is fully underway, with services returning to growth and the manufacturing industry expanding at a record pace, according to purchasing managers’ indices for April.

Microsoft Corporation will invest $ 1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia under a new partnership program with government agencies and local businesses, the country’s prime minister said on Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he had received personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine would be sold to Thailand. U.S.-based Pfizer has also agreed to sell 10 million doses to Thailand, according to the government.

Business leaders plan on Wednesday to ask General Prayut to allow the private sector to import 5 million doses of vaccines by the end of this year.

GDP growth could dip to just 1.6% this year if the government fails to stimulate the economy reeling from the third wave of the pandemic, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC). He estimates the losses of the third wave of up to 100 billion baht per month, mainly in the service sector.

The ongoing Covid outbreak will cause a setback in plans to reopen Phuket to foreign tourists, as GDP growth in 2021 is expected to decline from 1.5% to 3%, predicts the Joint Standing Committee on Trade, Commerce and Industry. industry and banking.

Thailand’s economy could lose 100 billion baht per month, mostly in the service sector, following the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said Thursday.

The Tourism Council of Thailand estimates second-quarter industry unemployment could reach between 2 million and 2.5 million, as plans to reopen could be delayed if the government cannot flatten the curve of the virus in a month .

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith warns that many Thais risk uncomfortable retirement as nearly 40% of the population is inclined to spend rather than save.

The cabinet approved extending the coverage of the Rao Chana (We Win) financial aid program to an additional 2.4 million people and also extended the deadline for spending a 7,000 baht cash installment to June 30.

Power producer Gulf Energy Development’s takeover bid for InTouch Holdings Plc casts uncertainty over the shareholding structure of the mobile market leader and subsidiary of InTouch Advanced Info Service, Fitch Ratings said. Gulf says it is ready to request a short-term loan worth 150 billion baht to finance its acquisition.

The government has agreed to extend the cuts to the excise tax on jet fuel until the end of the year, a move aimed at alleviating the plight of airlines hit hard by Covid.

The Office of the Trade Competition Commission (OTCC) will step up inspections of corporate mergers and acquisitions and closely monitor the e-commerce sector this year to ensure fair trade, as the pandemic could change the market structure with the disappearance of small and medium-sized enterprises.

U.S. tech giant Dell Technologies is preparing to expand hybrid cloud services in Thailand to capitalize on the country’s booming cloud computing market, which is expected to reach Baht 15 billion in value by 2024. To come up: Germany will release the April Business Climate Index on Monday and the United States will release its durable goods orders in March. Japan will announce an interest rate decision on Tuesday, and the United States will release consumer confidence in April and house prices in February. Thailand will release March industrial production on Wednesday and Australia will release first quarter consumer prices. Germany will release May’s consumer sentiment, and the United States and Canada will release February retail sales.

The US Federal Reserve will announce the results of its policy meeting on Thursday. Germany will release inflation and unemployment data in April and the United States will release preliminary data on first quarter GDP and pending home sales for March. Thailand will release March trade, current account, private investment and consumption figures on Friday. On the same day, China will release April’s manufacturing PMI and Germany will release first quarter GDP data. Stocks to watch: Asia Plus Securities expects foreign funds to flow into Asian markets, including Thailand, in the coming weeks as the US dollar continues to weaken. The currency has depreciated 2.14% so far this year, affected by plans for $ 2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending and a proposed hike in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% that will put pressure on US corporate profits. The brokerage also recommends stocks that will benefit from the global economic recovery, including TMT, KSL and PTTEP. Capital Nomura Securities (CNS) recommends stocks that will outperform in the second quarter such as HANA, KCE, SAWAD, RATCH, GPSC, INTUC, BDMS, ICHI, SAPPE, HMPRO, GLOBAL, KKP and SPALI. He recommends allocating 45% of a portfolio to low risk and alternative assets to diversify risk. Technical view: Finansia Syrus Securities sees support at 1,530 points and resistance at 1,600. Thanachart Securities sees support at 1550 and resistance at 1585.

