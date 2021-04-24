crisis meeting, the junta called to restore democracy





A crisis meeting gathered Saturday in Jakarta, Indonesia, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (Asean) and the head of the Burmese army, behind the military coup in his country on February 1st. Faced with the repression against Burmese civilians, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on the junta to end this violence and restore democracy. Unusually firm statements for the leader of the largest country in the region. But which echo a dramatic toll: more than 700 dead in Burma since the coup d’état and a UN rapporteur estimated the refugees at more than 250,000 people, threatening to destabilize the region. Joko Widodo also called for the release of political prisoners, to authorize humanitarian aid and for ASEAN emissaries to “promote dialogue with all parties”. New demonstrations repressed on Saturday Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the junta leader had “heard” the message. The Burmese army, however, repressed again by force on Saturday demonstrations that took place across the country, killing at least one protester, according to a witness. The Singaporean leader also called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, placed under house arrest since the coup. A posture meeting? But will this meeting really calm the situation in Burma? The visit of the Burmese general to Jakarta, his first trip abroad since the coup d’état, in any case sparked the anger of human rights defenders and opponents of the junta. “Meetings which exclude the Burmese people but include the chief murderer Min Aung Hlaing (…) will not provide a solution,” protested in a statement the Burmese shadow government, set up by the opposition, which does not ‘was not invited by Asean. Amnesty International also called in a statement on the Indonesian authorities to initiate proceedings against General Min Aung Hlaing and other members of the junta who are traveling to Jakarta. Several personalities have called on Asean to expel Burma. But the organization, based on consensus and non-interference has not announced such drastic measure. These states have, however, reached a consensus on a five-point plan to end the violence and facilitate a resolution of the crisis, according to a final statement. This plan notably provides for the opening of Burma to humanitarian aid and to envoys from ASEAN who would have access to stakeholders to promote dialogue. For analysts, the meeting was primarily a means of bringing the Burmese junta to the negotiating table. An important point of protocol, the Indonesian authorities described the junta leader as the “head of the Burmese army” to avoid recognizing him as the legitimate ruler of the country, and neither President Joko Widodo nor his foreign minister ‘had separate meetings with him.

