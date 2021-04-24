Sturgeon warns Johnson: don’t use Trump’s tactics | Nicola Sturgeon





Nicola Sturgeon warned Boris Johnson that he would show the same contempt for democracy that Donald Trump displayed after losing the US presidential election, if he blocks the will of the Scottish people for another referendum on independence .

Writing for the Observer ahead of the Scottish parliamentary elections on May 6, which are likely to provide a majority for pro-independence candidates, the Scottish premier says Scots must be free to determine their own future, and not see their democratic will thwarted by the government in Westminster.

So far, Johnson and his ministers have rejected the idea of ​​another referendum, saying the 2014 vote against independence had settled the issue for a generation.

But the SNP says Brexit and the pandemic have fundamentally changed the context and strengthened the case for Scotland to go it alone.

In his article, which presents the democratic, patriotic and economic arguments for independence, Sturgeon argues that refusing to respect the will of the electorate did not work for Trump and would be an equally disastrous approach for Johnson.

Tackling the pandemic and undertaking recovery comes first, writes Sturgeon.

However, if there is a majority in the Scottish Parliament after this election for an independence referendum, then Scotland must have the chance to put the recovery back in the hands of the Scots.

For the British government, seeking to block it would be untenable. For them, trying to take legal action, as has been suggested, would be asking a court to effectively overturn the result of a free and fair democratic election.

It would be a dreadful look for any prime minister. Specifically, it didn’t work for Donald Trump and it wouldn’t work for Boris Johnson. The future of Scotland must be and will be decided by the Scottish people.

As Scottish Tories and Labor both oppose another referendum, it is widely expected that pro-independence MPs from the ruling SNP, the Greens and possibly former Prime Minister Alex Salmonds, the separatist Alba party , will guarantee a majority in favor of another referendum.

Sturgeon argues that after the Brexit which the majority of Scots opposed and Covid, it would be ridiculous to deny the Scottish people the right to rebuild their country’s economy and shape their position in the world, regardless of authority away from Westminster.

Imagine a country seeking to recover from Covid, without the ability to control the main levers of economic and social policy needed to rebuild itself, while the bulk of the powers of social security, taxation, employment, borrowing and migration is being held elsewhere. For good measure, imagine that this country was withdrawn from the EU and the huge European single market against its democratic will.

It is of course ludicrous to assume that a country would even consider for a second being placed in such a situation, but this is where Scotland is. In Scotland today we are told we must leave the key powers necessary to shape our recovery in the hands of a Westminster government, led by Boris Johnson, whom we did not elect.

Johnson last week abandoned his plans to travel to Scotland to campaign in the election, fueling suspicion his party fears it will undermine efforts to draw anti-independence voters away from the Scottish Labor Party.

The change of plan came despite Johnsons’ claim in January that wild horses would not stop him from campaigning to save the union.

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross told reporters after his manifesto was launched at Holyrood on Monday that the two had spoken the night before, agreeing Johnson would not be coming to Scotland.

Allegra Stratton, the spokeswoman for the Prime Minister, blamed the decision on Covid, saying: The pandemic is making these visits more difficult than they would otherwise be.

Ross has repeatedly declined to say whether he agrees that a majority of pro-independence MPs in Holyrood would give Sturgeon a mandate to call for a new referendum. I’m not going to predict the outcome of an election when we still have two weeks and a few weeks left, he said.

Polls suggest the pro-independence SNP and Scottish Green MSPs, potentially backed by one or two Salmonds Alba Party MSPs, will dominate Holyrood.

Polling firm Ipsos Mori found that 51% of UK voters believed Sturgeon should be allowed to hold a new referendum if the SNP won a majority on its own in May. Even so, the Yes vote in Scotland has receded and is now neck and neck with the No.

