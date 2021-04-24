Twitter censored tweets criticizing India’s handling of the pandemic at the behest of its government





Twitter deleted more than 50 tweets criticizing Indian governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and did so at the request of the Indian government. First reported by Indian news site MediaNama, the Indian government sent an emergency order to Twitter on Friday to censor 52 tweets, according to a Lumen Database Disclosure Notice. The censored accounts include a sitting member of the Indian Parliament, two filmmakers, an actor and a West Bengal minister of state. A Twitter spokesperson said in an email to The edge that the company may render certain tweets unable to be viewed by people in India if the tweets violate local law. Twitter says it informed account holders before withholding content to let them know the action was taken in response to a legal request from the Indian government. When we receive a valid legal request, we will review it in accordance with Twitter rules and local law. If the content violates the Twitters rules, the content will be removed from the service, according to the Twitter spokesperson. If it is found to be illegal in a particular jurisdiction, but not in violation of Twitter’s rules, we may deny access to content in India only. In any case, we directly inform the account holder so that they know that we have received a legal order relating to the account. This is not the first time that Twitter has bowed to pressure from the Indian government. During the farmers’ protests in February, the company permanently blocked more than 500 accounts and kept others from being visible in India. The Indian government issued a notice of non-compliance to the company on New York Times reported at the time, which could have meant jail time for Twitters’ employees in India if the company had refused. Among the accounts suspended in February was the Indian news magazine Caravan (which was later restored): Indian law restricts the publication of material that the government considers defamatory or which could incite violence. According to the Lumen opinion, one of the tweets censored in India (but still visible outside the country) was this one by West Bengal Minister of State Moloy Ghatak, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. India will never forgive PM @narendramodi for underestimating the corona situation in the country and letting so many people die due to mismanagement. At a time when India is going through a health crisis, the prime minister has chosen to export millions of vaccines to other countries, the tweet said. India is in the midst of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, which has made ventilators, drugs and oxygen scarce. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, India reported 346,786 new cases coronavirus on Friday, a new record, and 2,624 deaths, also a new record. Less than 1.5 percent of the country’s population has been fully immunized.







