“ PTI lawmakers in touch with us, ” says Maryam Nawaz of PML-N





Maryam Nawaz says the PTI “separatist group”, which appears to include lawmakers behind Jahangir Tareen, is much bigger than that. “Let the elections be announced. You will witness the unfolding of the tragedy,” she said, burdening “the” incompetence “of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Saturday that a separatist group of PTI lawmakers were in contact with her party – and were unwilling to run in the next general election from the PTI platform.

The leader of the PML-N, at a press conference in Lahore, further claimed that the “separatist group”, which includes the 40 lawmakers supposedly supporting Jahangir Tareen, is much bigger than that.

“Let the elections be announced. You will witness the unfolding of the tragedy,” she said.

The PML-N leader said the hapless PTI MPs “could no longer bear the burden” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “incompetence”.

Responding to a question about the cabinet reshuffle, she compared the decision to “swapping one set of dirty clothes for another”, and therefore “no benefit”. She said the only solution to the country’s problems was to send Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to pack its bags.

Maryam, speaking on the separation of the PPP from the Pakistani Democratic Movement, said it was only the party’s decision to leave the opposition alliance. “It would have been better if it hadn’t happened,” she said.

The PML-N vice president said her remarks about the party seeking support from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) came from a point of view of principle and that she had no choice but to make a decision. such statement.

Speaking of the sugar crisis, which has led some stores to offer each family the essential product only in limited quantities, the vice president of PML-N said that “people are given sugar as if they were beggars “.

During her visit to Karachi, Maryam said she canceled it to protect people’s lives and health. “Residents of NA-249 should be sure to take security measures (against coronaviruses) when going to the polls.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos