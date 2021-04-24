the indonesian president calls on the Burmese junta to end the violence

These statements, unusually firm for the head of the largest country in the region, come after the meeting organized in Jakarta by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in response to the bloody repression orchestrated by the junta.

Since the coup d’état of February 1, repression has left more than 700 dead in Myanmar, and a UN rapporteur has put the number of refugees at over 250,000, with the key to the threat of regional destabilization.

Burmese General Min Aung Hlaing was on his first trip abroad since the military confiscated power in Myanmar and assigned civilian head of government Aung San Suu Kyi as his residence.

Commitments demanded from the junta

“The first pledge requested is that the Burmese army put an end to the use of violence and that all parties exercise restraint to reduce tensions”, unveiled the Indonesian president. “The violence must end, stability and peace in Burmese must be restored”.

Joko Widodo further called for the release of political prisoners and that ASEAN missionaries can “promote dialogue with all parties”.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the junta leader had “heard”. “He was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role”, he told reporters.

Lee Hsien Loong also called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in residence watched since the putsch.

Indonesia and Brunei, the country which currently presides over ASEAN, organized the meeting in the Indonesian capital of the leaders of most of the 10 nations of this organization, which also include Burma, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos.

These states reached a consensus on a five-point plan to end the violence and facilitate a resolution of the crisis, according to a final statement.

This plan notably provides for the opening of humanitarian aid to Myanmar and ASEAN missionaries who would have access to stakeholders to promote dialogue.

But the weapon continued to suppress by force on Saturday demonstrations that took place across Myanmar, killing at least one protester, according to a witness.

A motorcycle rally during which opponents gave the resistance three-fingered salute not far from the capital, Naypyidaw, escalated into violence in the afternoon when police and soldiers opened fire.

A 50-year-old protester was arrested and killed, an AFP witness said.“The police held him on either side, then a soldier shot him in the back”, said the 27-year-old man.

“Chief Murderer”

The presence of the Burmese general Jakarta had triggered the anger of human rights defenders and opponents of the coup plotters.

“Meetings that exclude the Burmese people but include the chief murderer Min Aung Hlaing (…) are not going to provide solutions”, protested in a press release the shadowy Burmese government, set up by the opposition and which was not invited by ASEAN.

Amnesty International urged the Indonesian authorities in a statement to bring proceedings against General Min Aung Hlaing and other members of the junta who surrendered to Jakarta.

Several prominent figures have called on ASEAN to expel Burmese from its ranks. But the organization, based on consensus and non-interference, did not announce such a drastic measure. Analysts rather saw the meeting as a means of bringing about Burmese junta at the negotiation table.

As an important point of protocol, the Indonesian authorities presented General Min Aung Hlaing as the “Burmese army chief” to avoid recognizing him as the rightful ruler of Myanmar, and neither President Joko Widodo nor his foreign minister have had any separate meetings with him.

The United Nations special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, was also in Jakarta for talks on the sidelines of the summit.