Politics
Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
US President Joe Biden has officially recognized the systematic murders and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces at the turn of the 20th century as “genocide”.
Mr Biden used a term to refer to the atrocities his White House predecessors avoided for decades amid concerns about Turkey’s alienation.
With this recognition, the US leader followed through on an election promise he made a year ago at the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration by acknowledging that the events of 1915-1923 were a deliberate effort to annihilate the Armenians.
Mr. Biden used a presidential proclamation to make the statement.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement by the President of the United States regarding the events of 1915 made under pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups. . “
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that “words cannot change or rewrite history” and that Turkey “has completely rejected” Biden’s statement.
Minutes before Mr Biden’s announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the Armenian community and Patriarch of the Armenian Church, saying that “the culture of the coexistence of Turks and Armenians” should not to be forgotten.
He said the issue had been “politicized by third parties and turned into a tool for intervention against our country.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Mr. Biden’s recognition “a powerful step,” saying it “reaffirms the supremacy of human rights and values in international relations.”
He added: “From this point of view, it is an inspiring and inspiring example for all those who want to build together a just and tolerant international society.”
And Mr. Pashinyan said in a message to Mr. Biden: “I greatly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step towards the restoration of historical truth and justice, invaluable support to the descendants of the victims of the genocide. Armenian.”
Turkey vehemently rejects the label of genocide, conceding that many died around this time, but insisting the death toll is swelling and the deaths are the result of civil unrest.
While previous presidents have offered grim reflections on the dark moment in history via Remembrance Day proclamations, they have carefully avoided using the term genocide, fearing it will complicate relations with Turkey – an ally NATO and a major power in the Middle East.
But Mr Biden campaigned on a promise to make human rights a central part of his foreign policy.
He argued in last year’s election pledge that failure to label the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide would pave the way for future mass atrocities.
It is estimated that two million Armenians were deported and 1.5 million were killed in the events known as Metz Yeghern.
Sources revealed that during a phone call on Friday, Mr Biden informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of his intention to release the statement.
The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements following Mr Biden and Mr Erdogan’s appeal, made no mention of the US plan to recognize the Armenian genocide.
But the White House said Biden told his Turkish counterpart he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.
In Armenia on Saturday, people flocked to the hilltop compound in Yerevan, the capital, which commemorates the victims.
Many have laid flowers around the Eternal Flame, creating a 7-foot-high wall of flowers.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, speaking at the memorial before Biden issued his proclamation, said that a US president using the term genocide “would serve as an example to the rest of the civilized world.”
Mr Biden’s call with Mr Erdogan was the first since he took office more than three months ago.
The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Mr Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Mr Biden.
Mr Erdogan reiterated his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK.
The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in Turkey and northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.
The US State Department has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but has argued with Turkey over the group’s ties to the Syrian Kurds.
According to the Turkish government statement after the call, Erdogan also expressed concern over the presence in the United States of cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Turkey of orchestrating an attempted coup. Failed state in 2016.
Mr. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies any involvement in the coup.
Mr Biden, during the campaign, drew anger from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkey’s opposition to “autocrat” Mr Erdogan.
In 2019, Mr. Biden accused Donald Trump of betraying his American allies, following Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the United States. Syrian Kurdish group.
In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the border. Turkish border with Syria.
Armenian American politicians and activists pressured Biden to make the announcement of the genocide on or before Remembrance Day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]