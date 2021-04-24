Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide

US President Joe Biden has officially recognized the systematic murders and deportations of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces at the turn of the 20th century as “genocide”.

Mr Biden used a term to refer to the atrocities his White House predecessors avoided for decades amid concerns about Turkey’s alienation.

With this recognition, the US leader followed through on an election promise he made a year ago at the annual Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemoration by acknowledging that the events of 1915-1923 were a deliberate effort to annihilate the Armenians.

Mr. Biden used a presidential proclamation to make the statement.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement by the President of the United States regarding the events of 1915 made under pressure from radical Armenian circles and anti-Turkey groups. . “

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that “words cannot change or rewrite history” and that Turkey “has completely rejected” Biden’s statement.

Minutes before Mr Biden’s announcement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the Armenian community and Patriarch of the Armenian Church, saying that “the culture of the coexistence of Turks and Armenians” should not to be forgotten.

He said the issue had been “politicized by third parties and turned into a tool for intervention against our country.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Mr. Biden’s recognition “a powerful step,” saying it “reaffirms the supremacy of human rights and values ​​in international relations.”

He added: “From this point of view, it is an inspiring and inspiring example for all those who want to build together a just and tolerant international society.”

And Mr. Pashinyan said in a message to Mr. Biden: “I greatly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step towards the restoration of historical truth and justice, invaluable support to the descendants of the victims of the genocide. Armenian.”

Turkey vehemently rejects the label of genocide, conceding that many died around this time, but insisting the death toll is swelling and the deaths are the result of civil unrest.

While previous presidents have offered grim reflections on the dark moment in history via Remembrance Day proclamations, they have carefully avoided using the term genocide, fearing it will complicate relations with Turkey – an ally NATO and a major power in the Middle East.

But Mr Biden campaigned on a promise to make human rights a central part of his foreign policy.

He argued in last year’s election pledge that failure to label the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide would pave the way for future mass atrocities.

It is estimated that two million Armenians were deported and 1.5 million were killed in the events known as Metz Yeghern.

Sources revealed that during a phone call on Friday, Mr Biden informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of his intention to release the statement.

The US and Turkish governments, in separate statements following Mr Biden and Mr Erdogan’s appeal, made no mention of the US plan to recognize the Armenian genocide.

But the White House said Biden told his Turkish counterpart he wanted to improve relations between the two countries and find “effective management of disagreements.” The two also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels in June.

In Armenia on Saturday, people flocked to the hilltop compound in Yerevan, the capital, which commemorates the victims.

Many have laid flowers around the Eternal Flame, creating a 7-foot-high wall of flowers.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, speaking at the memorial before Biden issued his proclamation, said that a US president using the term genocide “would serve as an example to the rest of the civilized world.”

Mr Biden’s call with Mr Erdogan was the first since he took office more than three months ago.

The delay had become a worrying sign in Ankara; Mr Erdogan had a good relationship with former President Donald Trump and was hoping for a reset despite past friction with Mr Biden.

Mr Erdogan reiterated his long-held claims that the United States supports Kurdish fighters in Syria who are affiliated with the Iraq-based Kurdistan Workers Party, known as the PKK.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades. In recent years, Turkey has launched military operations against PKK enclaves in Turkey and northern Iraq and against Syrian Kurdish fighters allied with the United States.

The US State Department has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization but has argued with Turkey over the group’s ties to the Syrian Kurds.

According to the Turkish government statement after the call, Erdogan also expressed concern over the presence in the United States of cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Turkey of orchestrating an attempted coup. Failed state in 2016.

Mr. Gulen, who has lived in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s, denies any involvement in the coup.

Mr Biden, during the campaign, drew anger from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke of his support for Turkey’s opposition to “autocrat” Mr Erdogan.

In 2019, Mr. Biden accused Donald Trump of betraying his American allies, following Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw his troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for a Turkish military offensive against the United States. Syrian Kurdish group.

In 2014, while vice president, Biden apologized to Erdogan after suggesting in a speech that Turkey had helped facilitate the rise of the Islamic State group by allowing foreign fighters to cross the border. Turkish border with Syria.

Armenian American politicians and activists pressured Biden to make the announcement of the genocide on or before Remembrance Day.