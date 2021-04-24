Opinion Tucson: No, Trump will not be “justified” | Local editorials and opinions





James obrien

By James O’Brien Special at the Arizona Daily Star



A recent letter to the editor was titled: Former President Trump Will Be Vindicated. I say no.

There are so many mistakes in this letter that I’m still laughing. No, I twisted in amazement that anyone in 2021 would have these beliefs. The writer has obviously never been in the military.

I remember on duty days I would stand in line, drop my drawers, and get 3-4 inoculations from both sides. I never had the time to figure out what is going in and what is wrong with our bodies. I doubt it’s any different with COVID-19.

God can control the world, but the United States is not his nation. Israel would have the first claim, I’m sure, followed by the Vatican. There are probably no memos from Heaven describing the favorites anyway.

If the United States is God’s favorite, why would we have so many mass shootings? So many potholes? Why would we have Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson, and Marjorie Taylor Green?

And I doubt that God will choose our presidents. If he chose Donald Trump, then maybe there is some truth in the idea that God is a god of retribution, which true Christians do not believe. Why would he choose a three-time-married womanizer who cheated on his spouses? Why would he allow children to be locked in cages at the border? Why would he choose a man who ignored the pandemic when critical leadership was needed?

