As China Forges Global Trade Ties, US May Fall Behind

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the signing ceremony of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) after the fourth RCEP summit, hosted by video link on November 15, 2020. Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan signed the agreement on behalf of China. Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

The biggest hole in the Biden administration’s otherwise encouraging efforts to better compete with China, a vacuum that could undermine all other elements, is the lack of an international trade strategy. As President Xi Jinping’s China accelerates its efforts to negotiate multilateral and bilateral trade and investment deals around the world, Republicans and Democrats in the United States have become allergic to such deals. “The Chinese believe deeply in the importance of the correlation of forces, and they believe that the correlation at the moment is in their favor,” said Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser to President George W. Bush. If the United States fails to change this Chinese conviction, it will not regain the influence necessary to deal with Beijing. “The most important missing piece to changing the Chinese calculus is a business strategy,” says Hadley, a strategy that could rally global allies, provide jobs and growth for the United States, and counter growing US efforts. China to organize the world economy around itself. Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once referred to the United States as the world’s “indispensable country”, but Xi is now positioning China as the world’s “indispensable economy”.

In 2018, 90 countries in the world traded twice as much with China as with the United States In 2019, China surpassed the United States as the world’s largest recipient of foreign direct investment. The underlying message now is that the Chinese market is so big, its liquidity so deep and its post-Covid-19 rebound so dramatic (+ 18% in the first trimester), that no reasonable country can resist its adoption. “In this era of economic globalization, openness and integration are an unstoppable historical trend,” said President Xi mentionned this week at the Boao Forum for Asia. Without mentioning Washington by name, he said that “attempts to ‘put up walls’ or ‘decouple’ go against the law of economics and market principles. They would harm the interests of others. without taking advantage of it yourself. “ It’s far too easy to punch holes in Xi’s statement: China remains in the grip of market protections, and state intervention at home and abroad is growing. Intellectual property theft and cybercrime continue. Yet without a modern, forward-looking trade strategy, the United States is entering this global dynamic with an arm tied behind its back. “The United States and China are engaged in a strategic competition which will determine the shape of world politics of this century”, wrote Hank Paulson Jr., former Secretary of the US Treasury, in the Wall Street Journal. “But when it comes to commerce, a critical dimension of that competition, America is giving way.” This undermines early victories in Biden’s emerging approach to China. First, Biden took advantage of a bipartisan consensus, rare these days in Congress, on the urgency of addressing the Chinese challenge. Second, Biden has started rallying friends and allies in Asia and Europe who share his concerns about China. Biden hosted the first-ever Quad leaders meeting in March, including the United States, India, Australia and Japan, designed to balance China in the region. To address China’s vast vaccine diplomacy, countries agreed to distribute one billion doses of vaccines by 2022. Last week, Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the first head of government to visit Washington. Their joint statement did not mention China, but pledged “that free and democratic nations, working together” could act to resist “challenges to the free and open rules-based international order.” They also talked about ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait, which is the first mention of Taiwan by a Japanese prime minister in a joint statement with a US president since 1969. And for the very first time, the EU on March 22 imposed economic sanctions against China for human rights violations in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, acting alongside the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.