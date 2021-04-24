Vaccination against Covid-19 in the United Kingdom: more than half of the population receives the first dose of vaccine

The UK has given half of its population a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a key step in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ efforts to revive an economy that was among the hardest hit in the first months of the pandemic.

The government gave the first doses to 33.5 million people, health officials said today. That’s more than half of the Office for National Statistics’ most recent population estimate of 66.8 million. More than 12 million people have received second doses.

Reaching the 50% point sets the UK apart from most of its peers in the world – it is the only G-20 economy to reach this milestone – while keeping it on track to meet the goal of July to vaccinate all adults at least once. Only Israel dealt beatings to a larger proportion of its population. Although the vaccination campaign was successful, Britain suffered the fifth highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world with more than 127,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The pace of vaccine roll-out in the country and the drop in cases and hospitalizations have led to the easing of restrictions. This month stores were allowed to reopen after nearly 100 days of closure, while restaurants were told they could serve customers – but only outside. Job vacancies and the number of people returning to the office have since started to pick up, giving a boost to an economy that fell into its worst recession in 300 years from the fallout from the pandemic.

Although adults who remain to be vaccinated typically account for less than 1% of deaths from the virus, according to government calculations, they still pose a risk of transmission, especially since younger ones are more likely to be asymptomatic.

This makes the coming weeks crucial for the country, as epidemiological and medical experts look for the first signs of a resurgence of cases. The government has designated May 17 as the start of the second phase of the easing of the lockdown, with international travel set to restart on that day.