Politics
Vaccination against Covid-19 in the United Kingdom: more than half of the population receives the first dose of vaccine
The UK has given half of its population a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a key step in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ efforts to revive an economy that was among the hardest hit in the first months of the pandemic.
The government gave the first doses to 33.5 million people, health officials said today. That’s more than half of the Office for National Statistics’ most recent population estimate of 66.8 million. More than 12 million people have received second doses.
Reaching the 50% point sets the UK apart from most of its peers in the world – it is the only G-20 economy to reach this milestone – while keeping it on track to meet the goal of July to vaccinate all adults at least once. Only Israel dealt beatings to a larger proportion of its population. Although the vaccination campaign was successful, Britain suffered the fifth highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world with more than 127,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The pace of vaccine roll-out in the country and the drop in cases and hospitalizations have led to the easing of restrictions. This month stores were allowed to reopen after nearly 100 days of closure, while restaurants were told they could serve customers – but only outside. Job vacancies and the number of people returning to the office have since started to pick up, giving a boost to an economy that fell into its worst recession in 300 years from the fallout from the pandemic.
Although adults who remain to be vaccinated typically account for less than 1% of deaths from the virus, according to government calculations, they still pose a risk of transmission, especially since younger ones are more likely to be asymptomatic.
This makes the coming weeks crucial for the country, as epidemiological and medical experts look for the first signs of a resurgence of cases. The government has designated May 17 as the start of the second phase of the easing of the lockdown, with international travel set to restart on that day.
The UK has given half of its population a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, a key step in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ efforts to revive an economy that was among the hardest hit in the first months of the pandemic.
The government gave the first doses to 33.5 million people, health officials said today. That’s more than half of the Office for National Statistics’ most recent population estimate of 66.8 million. More than 12 million people have received second doses.
Reaching the 50% point sets the UK apart from most of its peers in the world – it is the only G-20 economy to reach this milestone – while keeping it on track to meet the goal of July to vaccinate all adults at least once. Only Israel dealt beatings to a larger proportion of its population. Although the vaccination campaign was successful, Britain suffered the fifth highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world with more than 127,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The pace of vaccine roll-out in the country and the drop in cases and hospitalizations have led to the easing of restrictions. This month stores were allowed to reopen after nearly 100 days of closure, while restaurants were told they could serve customers – but only outside. Job vacancies and the number of people returning to the office have since started to pick up, giving a boost to an economy that fell into its worst recession in 300 years from the fallout from the pandemic.
Although adults who remain to be vaccinated typically account for less than 1% of deaths from the virus, according to government calculations, they still pose a risk of transmission, especially since younger ones are more likely to be asymptomatic.
This makes the coming weeks crucial for the country, as epidemiological and medical experts look for the first signs of a resurgence of cases. The government has designated May 17 as the start of the second phase of the easing of the lockdown, with international travel set to restart on that day.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]