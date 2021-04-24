Watch out for democratic India, more miserable days are upon us

There comes a point in the life of every diet when it loses itsiqbal,that elusive but unique blend of moral wholesomeness, political nobility and administrative authority. A healthy quantum ofiqbal allows a ruler to obtain obedience, to demand respect from citizens and subjects for his rules and firmans; such a rule does not need to rely on coercion as the first option. A diet that is losing its iqbalcan remain in office but his morality purpose disintegrated stands.

The Shahenshah and Shah arrangement reached this point of no return when the Honorable Prime Minister and his equally honorable Home Secretary reveled in political misery in West Bengal as the second wave of coronavirus ravaged people. millions and millions of helpless and unhappy Indians. From now on, only unfortunate choices face the nation because the suzerainty of the Prime Minister has not yet run its course.

Perhaps this terrible outcome was inevitable. The Narendra Modi project was based on a fabricated perception that there was a man who selflessly, sincerely and studiously strove to provide the national welfare and the public good; he was a unique leader, guided wholly and unequivocally by a burning desire to promote national prosperity and glory. Here is a wise helmsman, motivated by superior nobility and high personal ethics. An honorable man pursuing honorable goals through honorable means. And that his leadership was a national blessing.

This myth was supported by what Edward Said once called a whole structure of opinion and discourse. While Modi’s team rewrote the Cult of Personality manual, editorial writers and TV presenters thoughtlessly but happily carried the Great Leader Ball. Anyone who pointed out shortcomings or flaws in the policies and policies of the Leaders was immediately struck on the fingers for playing politics. The refrain was: silence, shut up, the great savior is at work.

Instead of this artificially created myth of nobility and higher goals, citizens in West Bengal and beyond have seen the two most serenaded politicians display an unerring and tireless capacity for political pettiness, all in pursuit of the naked power. Here is a political party decision at the Center crossing every red line to dislodge a regional party; and behind this putschist mindset is the brutally cynical calculation that once the winner recovers his political dominance, it will be easy to gain public esteem and requisition popular acceptability behind the honorable Prime Minister and the equally honorable Minister of the Interior, whatever the disasters caused in the intervening period. .

Political hubris and pandemic reality

This cynicism notwithstanding, the second push exposed the vastly exaggerated claims to great competence. The Prime Minister himself led the choir pronouncing victory in the fight against the pandemic. The art of running a great nation is to anticipate problems, learn from the experiences of other societies and systems, and prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Instead of heeding the warnings of the second wave coming from Europe, the whole structure of opinion and discourse worked over time to greet the Prime Minister as the Yug prush who benevolently choreographed the joyous “tika utsav”, or “vaccination festival”, across the country.

There was nothing inevitable in the tragedy of the second wave, if only the entire bureaucracy had not given up its basic administrative dharma, skills and experience in favor of Modi. bhakti. If only the scientific establishment, too, had not allowed politicians to pull the plug, with some of them advocating superstitions and myths, and relying on gurus and questionable babas in the fight against the pandemic.

As a nation, we have come to this sad passage because arrogance and cynicism have taken root in the new national ruling elite of the new India. Take the example of two states ruled by BJP, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

In Gujarat, the acuteness of the crisis and the collapse of the health system are not recognized; worse, there is a sort of official harshness last displayed in India by the British colonial authorities in times of natural calamities and disasters.

In Uttar Pradesh, all notions of good and fair governance seem to have been abandoned due to an extremely cynical calculation that the next election to the Assembly is already in the pocket now that a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya already has been authorized by the Supreme Court. Cynicism, arrogance and pride combined to cripple the imagination of the entire BJP leadership.

Hence the unprecedented array of grief, pain and death across the country. The Modi regime is defrocked from its iqbal. It is time for the nation to retaliate. Higher courts no longer seem hampered by relentless propaganda at the expense of taxpayers. A new chief justice has taken custody at the Supreme Court and the nation expects him to push the judiciary to rediscover his constitutional mojo. We have a national crisis that occurs once a century and this is not the time for individual shyness; the collective resilience of our constitutional institutions must be strengthened, if only to compensate for the glaring shortcomings of failing leadership.

As a nation, we are in the miserable days and months to come. Regardless of the outcome of the vote count on May 2, the Shahenshah and Shah regime can be expected to go berserk. Any victory in West Bengal would validate the cynical calculation of the BJP leadership, and it will insist on making unreasonable demands on all constitutional institutions. Failure to dislodge Mamta Banerjee, on the other hand, would unbalance the ruling coterie and strengthen it in its animosities, combativeness and unilateral uprightness.

The country has paid a very high price to bear the Prime Minister’s overload. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to rid the Prime Minister of his self-obsession and sense of entitlement, as it is in the nature of all authoritarian figures to seek unchallenged power. Like Indira Gandhi in 1974-75, Modi can conclude that the country needs the new vaccine with a firmer hand. Democratic India, beware.

Harish Khare is a journalist who lives and works in Delhi.