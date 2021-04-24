Pakistani tourism sector worth exploring for income, PM says





A foreign tourist holds the national flag of Pakistan during his visit to Skardu, Gilgat-Baltistan. Deposit

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that due to Pakistan’s immense tourism potential, the government is focusing on exploring the area to generate income and jobs. “Pakistan can make money only through tourism, both local and international, by reorganizing infrastructure and providing facilities for tourists,” the prime minister said at the check distribution ceremony in the city. framework of the Ehsaas scholarships and the Kamyab Jawan program.

The prime minister, who earlier inaugurated Kohsar University in Murree hill station, said this world-class institution will play a key role in imparting the necessary skills to local students in hotel management and hospitality. tourism. Imran said that education is vital in the development of a nation because no nation can progress without attaining higher education. He said tourism education would help the new generation learn the proper techniques to pursue a career in the booming industry.

The prime minister said the previous government spent 830 million rupees on beautifying the Punjab house for their personal use, but now the facility is open to tourists. He mentioned that the northern regions of Pakistan, its deserts and the regions of Balochistan offer a diverse range of tourist destinations. He said domestic tourism in Pakistan had doubled in recent regions and once the pandemic was over, tourists from all over the world would travel to Pakistan. He said that Switzerland, which was half the size of the northern regions of Pakistan and didn’t even match its breathtaking natural beauty, made $ 60-80 billion a year from tourism alone. Pakistan, he said, has much more scenic areas which can increase our tourism potential. Imran regretted that previous governments had used the beautiful resort town of Murree only for rest and entertainment, but did not bother to build even one good hospital. He said his government was building a hospital spread over 370 kanals in Murree. The prime minister said the uplifting of the poor and neglected strata of society was the key to a nation’s progress, adding that he had learned from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) what to serve the poor and the oppressed bring the blessings of Allah and lead to prosperity. He said the Scandinavian countries followed the principles of humanity and brought prosperity to their people. Imran referred to a UNDP report, which made clear that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made significant progress after 2013, as the PTI government focused on strengthening its poor and neglected sectors of society. Likewise, he said, he wanted to repeat the example across the country. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government will develop Kotli Sattian as a tourist point, as will Murree. He said tourism, health and education projects for Murree would cost around 7.8 billion rupees to facilitate tourists as well as local residents. He said the inauguration of Kohsar University and the introduction of tourism as a discipline was also part of the government’s efforts to promote tourism. In addition, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Kalar Syedan ​​Boys and Girls Colleges will also be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.13 billion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos