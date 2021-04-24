At ASEAN Summit, Jokowi: Stop Violence in Myanmar





Jokowi forwarded three ASEAN pledges to Myanmar REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conveyed a number of his views to leaders and representatives of ASEAN countries during his participation in the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) at the Secretariat building. ASEAN, in Jakarta, Saturday (24/4). The president said that the development of the situation in Myanmar must be stopped immediately. “The violence must end and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored immediately. The interests of the people of Myanmar must always be a priority,” Jokowi said in his press release at the ASEAN Secretariat building. , after attending the ALM. Second, Jokowi also spoke of the importance for Myanmar’s military leader to engage. The first request for engagement is to end the use of force by the Myanmar army. “At the same time, all parties must exercise restraint so that tensions can be eased,” the president added. The second request for engagement, namely an inclusive dialogue process, must begin immediately. According to him, political prisoners in Myanmar should also be released immediately and a // special envoy // ASEAN should be formed, namely the Secretary General (Sekjen) and the President of ASEAN to encourage dialogue with all parties to the Myanmar. The third is opening up access to ASEAN humanitarian aid, coordinated by the ASEAN Secretary General with the AHA Center. “Indonesia is committed to overseeing the follow-up to this commitment so that the political crisis in Myanmar can be resolved immediately,” he said. The Chairman explained that the views expressed by Indonesia were in line with those expressed by the leaders of the ASEAN countries. It can be said that the ASEAN leaders have reached a consensus. “The ASEAN Secretary General has identified five points of consensus which will subsequently be presented by the ASEAN President or Secretary General. The content of the consensus is more or less the same as what I said earlier in the national declaration that I mentioned earlier, “he said. For information, this ALM is an Indonesian initiative and follows the talks of the president Joko Widodo with the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as President of ASEAN on March 23, 2021, regarding the resolution of the situation in Myanmar. Minister for Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also accompanied the President during press statements.







