A ‘large group’ of PTI lawmakers ready to jump ship: Maryam





LAHORE:

Maryam Nawaz, of the PML-N, said the apparent rebellion by ruling party lawmakers had more to do than it seems and that the MPAs and MPs who rallied around disgruntled PTI leader Jagangir Tareen, only use the crackdown on Tareen as a pretext for jumping. boat.

“These deputies and AMP do not want to contest the next election on the PTI ticket. They even dread the idea of ​​going to their constituencies, let alone contesting polls on the PTI ticket.

“They don’t want to face the wrath of the people. They don’t want to bear the brunt of their government’s incompetence, ”Maryam said at a press conference after a rather prolonged silence she maintained following the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fiasco.

The PML-N leader also claimed that these disgruntled lawmakers are “in touch” with the PML-N as well as other parties, but declined to state categorically whether the PML-N is ready to open its doors to Tareen and his cohorts.

When asked if she would welcome Tareen if he contacts her, Maryam replied, “Why would he contact me, he would contact? [PML-N supreme leader] Mian Nawaz Sharif and [PML-N President] Shehbaz Sharif, who are superior to me.

Tareen was once considered a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the former PTI general secretary was sidelined after a sugar crisis investigative report accused him of profiting the most from a sharp rise in commodity prices in January. 2020.

As the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stepped up its investigation into Tareen’s alleged role in the sugar crisis, a number of PTI lawmakers began to rally around him with speculation about the emergence of ‘a possible advanced block in the PTI.

According to Maryam, disgruntled PTI lawmakers are “smart people” and they know the pulse of their constituents. “That’s why they look to other parties. The selectors pressured these people to join the PTI, but now they want to get off the ship. “

Trip to Karachi canceled

Maryam, who was due to leave for Karachi on Saturday to campaign for a PML-N candidate in the upcoming NA-249 by-ballots, announced that she had canceled the trip because “any political activity will pose a threat to human lives in the country. following recent peak in coronavirus cases ”.

“It will be a mistake to put people in danger for political purposes. I made the decision after talking to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif, ”she added.

She berated the PTI government for failing to serve the people of Karachi. However, when asked whether the PPP, which has ruled Sindh province for more than a decade, is not also responsible for Karachi’s fate, Maryam said, “It’s up to the people to decide who is. to blame”.

She said that although the PML-N fielded a by-election candidate against a PPP candidate, she had a good relationship with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other members of her party.

Maryam said the PPP had decided to abandon the PDM – an alliance of 11 opposition parties – and had chosen a separate path “but it would have been better if that hadn’t happened”.

To a question on the future of the PDM, she indicated that the PDM is still intact and that its meeting on April 26 will decide on the future strategy of the alliance.

“The PDM has succeeded in unbalancing the government with its activities and the government has not been able to stabilize itself so far.” She said Shehbaz will represent the PML-N at the PDM meeting. Maryam, however, did not categorically confirm whether she would attend the meeting or not.

Shehbaz and Fazl discuss political situation on the phone

Meanwhile, PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman phoned PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif a day after he was released from Lahore prison on bail in the money laundering case.

During the phone call, the head of JUI-F congratulated Shehbaz on his release and expressed his best wishes.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly thanked Fazl as the two leaders discussed the general situation in the country and issues related to the PDM agenda.

Fazl took Shahbaz in confidence regarding the convening of a meeting of PDM leaders.

The two leaders expressed concern about the surge in coronavirus cases and the death rate as well as the declining supply of oxygen in the country.

(With the contribution of DNA)

