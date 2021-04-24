Senior officials vow to continue fighting terrorism after police women murdered by suspected Islamists RT World News





Senior French officials reiterated their commitment to continue fighting terrorism following the murder of a policewoman by a suspected Islamist outside Paris. A terrorist investigation into the incident has been opened.

The murder of the policewoman was an attack on the whole of France, the country’s Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. “Once again, the Republic has been attacked. Once again, the French state has been threatened. We will not let this pass, “ Castex swore, as he spoke to reporters in the southern city of Toulouse. The 49-year-old administrative police officer was fatally stabbed in the town of Rambouillet, located about sixty kilometers southwest of Paris. The author, a 36-year-old Tunisian national residing in France, was shot dead by police, succumbing to his injuries shortly thereafter.



Also on rt.com

French police administrative officer stabbed to death, suspect shot dead at scene





A terrorist investigation into the attack was opened following the incident. The suspect had previously explored the site of the attack, according to French counterterrorism prosecutors. During the stabbing he would have screamed “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is the greatest,” local media reported, citing judicial sources. The attack was condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron, who pledged to continue the fight against extremist Islamists. “We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism”, Macron tweeted Shortly after news of the attack surfaced. France has suffered multiple terrorist attacks organized by extremist Islamists in recent years. The latest murderous streak occurred last year and included the gruesome murder and public beheading of a teacher who showed a caricature of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad in class. The series of attacks prompted the French authorities to harden their stance on radical Islam, with Macron himself repeatedly defending the country’s secularism and advocating the right to publish cartoons and caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as part integral to the concept of freedom of expression.



Also on rt.com

West must penalize Muslim hatred just as it banned Holocaust denial, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan says amid anti-French riots





Macron’s remarks sparked a series of overseas protests in several Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey and Pakistan. Macron’s Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, even went so far as to call for a boycott of French products on the apparent “Islamophobia” posted by Paris. Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos