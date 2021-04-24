At the request of the government, Twitter deletes some tweets critical of the official handling of COVID





New Delhi: Twitter hid around 50 tweets in India from public view, many of which criticized the way the Narendra Modi government handled the COVID-19 pandemic. India is currently in the midst of a brutal second wave, with daily infections exceeding 300,000 and the total number of daily deaths exceeding 2,000. According to Twitters deposits with the Lumen database a transparency initiative run by the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University that tracks content removal requests, the affected tweets were deleted in response to a request from the Indian government. The collection of tweets that have been withdrawn from public view in India, but which can still be viewed by users in other countries, include posts which strongly criticize the Modi government. There are also, however, a few who appear to have spread false news regarding the pandemic; at least one tweet reviewed by Thread used a misleading photo to describe the impact of Wave 2 on India’s healthcare system. Some of the tweets appear to use a wide array of hashtags that call for the Prime Minister’s resignation or imply that the second wave is a ModiMadeDisaster. Others take aim at the recent Kumbh Mela and compare it to how the Tablighi Jamaat controversy was viewed by supporters of the ruling party last year. This development was first reported byMidwife. Lumen withdrawal request – April 22 through Thread on Scribd Lumen withdrawal request – April 23 through Thread on Scribd Verified account tweets Significantly, the content removal list uploaded by Twitter also includes a handful of tweets from verified accounts. This includes politicians like Congressmen Revanth Reddy and Pawan Khera, and West Bengal government minister Moly Ghatak. Tweets by filmmaker Avinash Das and filmmaker Vinod Kapri have also been removed from public view in India. Das’s post uses a photo of patients lying in a tent and alleges that she is from the Tapi neighborhood and therefore symbolic of the “Gujarat model of healthcare”. A tweet posted by Syed Bukhari, a verified account who identifies himself as the special assistant to the prime minister of Pakistan, is also not accessible in India. Although it is not clear under what provision the Indian government asked Twitter to delete the tweets, such as Thread reported in the past, the IT department generally uses section 69A of the 2000 IT law. What types of tweets have been deleted? Most of the tweets issued by verified accounts strongly question the Modi government. For example, Congressman Revanth Reddy posted a tweet on April 17, saying India had more than 2 lakh cases, the health care system was “collapsing” and it was a “#ModiMadeDisaster”. A screenshot of the tweet, which can no longer be viewed in India, can be found below. A tweet from Congress party spokesperson Pawan Khera who spoke of the “collective silence” around the Kumbh Mela and election rallies has been deleted. A message from West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, who calls Modi “Nero” and alleges Modi underestimated the Covid-19 situation in India, has also been withdrawn from the public.







