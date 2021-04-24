MP Jamie Stone wants Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak out on Qatar World Cup ‘slave labor’





The World Cup is due to take place in Qatar next year NORTH MEP Jamie Stone urged the prime minister to denounce the “horrible” treatment of migrant workers who are building stadiums and infrastructure for the World Cup in Qatar next year. He called on Boris Johnson not to “stick his head in the sand” for what Mr Stone describes as “modern day slavery”. MPs from Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross spoke out after data compiled from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, showed 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since he obtained the right to host the World Cup more than 10 years ago. Mr Stone, who is his party’s sports spokesperson, wants the prime minister to “denounce slave labor” and the treatment of migrant workers recruited to help build the stadiums and infrastructure needed for the tournament. Several human rights organizations have expressed concern over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers arriving in the country following the successful bid for the World Cup. It is claimed that the infrastructure necessary for the competition relied on the practice of modern slavery, with little or no action from the Qatari government and minimal comment from the British government. Mr Stone said: “The fury over the European Super League proposals has forced Boris Johnson to act, but the league is just one example of how football has been hijacked by the privileged few. Jamie Stone wants the Prime Minister to speak out on the treatment of migrant workers at the World Cup. Image: DGS “Johnson is talking about a good game now, but if he’s serious about the future of football, he doesn’t have to stop there. World 2022 is horrible. Stadiums have been built on the ground. Modern slavery is back. The government knows it, but our Prime Minister continues to stick his head in the sand. “ He added: “If the Conservatives really care about football, they will take action to save the game at every level. Fans deserve more than an opportunistic prime minister who chooses and chooses when he wants to care about football. the very spirit of the game is at stake. “ Mr Stone attacked the European Super League plans, which allegedly involved 12 teams from England, Spain and Italy, and described them as “nonsense”. Massive opposition from supporters, other clubs and politicians has forced a rethink with the six English clubs Manchester City, Manchester Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs all withdrawing. Italy’s Inter Milan and Spain’s Atletico Madrid have also pulled out. Do you want to reply to this article? If so, click here to submit your thoughts and they can be published in print.

