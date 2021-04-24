Revealed: Donald Trump Companies Bill Secret Service Over 17,000 For 2017 Travel





Donald Trumps’ golf resorts in Scotland and Ireland billed more than 17,000 people to the U.S. Secret Service for a series of previously undisclosed trips during his first full year in office.

Saturday April 24, 2021, 10:00 p.m.

A slice of bills and expense records released by the U.S. government agency under freedom of information legislation shows the former U.S. presidents’ properties in Turnberry and Doonbeg received a series of payments throughout 2017.

In addition to footing the bill for stays in Trumps South Ayrshire, records show US taxpayers lost several thousand pounds on luxury car hire during a visit to Scotland by Eric Trumps’ son.

Subscribe to our Politics newsletter

Subscribe to our Politics newsletter

The newly disclosed documentation was obtained by American Oversight, a Washington DC-based, non-partisan, nonprofit ethics watchdog, and forwarded to The Scotsman.

The organization said the receipts provided further evidence of how the Trump family may have lined their pockets by instructing their security guards to stay at Trump Organization properties.

While the sums at stake are relatively small, they provide further evidence of how Mr. Trump’s private businesses received taxpayer money through his public service. Throughout the 74-year tenure, his Turnberry complex alone received nearly 300,000 Secret Service personnel.

The latest disclosure details an invoice prepared by the Turnberry Resort dated August 14, 2017 for 5400. The cost is for a room, although the length of stay information was drafted by the Secret Service. The invoice is addressed to the United States Embassy in London.

It is not known who visited Turnberry that month, but as revealed last December, Eric and a group of 30 “international guests” flew to Scotland by private jet in July 2017 to play at the golf resorts of family.

Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, said the Trump family was able to “line their pockets” with American taxpayer dollars. Image: American Oversight Read more

Read more

Revealed: The Secret Service paid Donald Trump’s seaside resort nearly 25,000 for his son’s bus …

The trip, which was part of the Trump organizations tour known as the Ultimate Links Tour, saw Secret Service agents stay in Turnberry.

The overall cost of the visit to the US public treasury was more than 13,000, according to documents previously obtained by US freedom of information laws from Scotsmanvia.

Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, said: No one is against the Trump family receiving Secret Service protection, but every time they charge their security services to stay at a Trump hotel, thousands of taxpayer dollars line their pockets.

Donald Trump’s Doonbeg Complex billed nearly 12,000 U.S. Secret Service for two trips in 2017. Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty

If Eric is going to visit Scotland in the future, the public should demand that he find less kleptocratic accommodation.

New Secret Service receipts leaked to American Oversight now show that in July the Secret Service also paid 6,042 to Littles, a Glasgow-based luxury car and chauffeur rental company.

The same company received a six-figure windfall from the US federal government the previous summer when Trump flew to Turnberry on a private visit.

Receipts also show that during these months of Ultimate Links touring, Secret Service agents accompanied Eric and his guests after they left Turnberry for Trumps Doonbeg station in the Republic of Ireland. Trumps Co Clare billed the agency for 5,310 rooms between July 22-23.

In April, meanwhile, the Doonbeg Hotel also charged the Secret Service 6,680 for accommodation to cover Eric’s visit. He and his wife, Lara, had traveled to Turnberry days before, as Scottish flagship company Trumps paid for 6,820 hotel rooms.

The Trump Organization did not respond to requests from The Scotsman.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, because the change in consumption habits induced by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos