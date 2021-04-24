After years of dominating himself on an uncontrolled spit of bad tweets, Trump now claims Twitter is “really boring” – Mother Jones





Let our reporters help you understand the noise: subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of the news that matters.

Remember former President Donald Trump obsessed with Twitter? The one who, after years of tormenting the American public with his uncontrolled tap of erratic, racist and deceptive tweets, was finally kicked from the platform following the January 6 Capitol uprising? Well he has changed. Now he wants you to believe he finds Twitter “very, very boring.” Speaking to his favorite media megaphone Sean Hannity on Fox News on Friday, Trump instead praised the various press releases he was forced to issue as an alternative, calling them a “much more elegant” form of communication.

Moreover, the former president has presented himself as something of a trailblazer, mistakenly claiming that crowds have fled the social media platform since its unceremonious exit. While it is true that other sites, such as Talk, have grown in popularity, there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim. From Mr. Sophistication himself:

“Every time I go out, it’s everywhere. It’s better than Twitter, much more elegant than Twitter. And Twitter is now very boring. A lot of people are leaving Twitter. Twitter has gotten very, very boring. When I started with Twitter years ago, it was like a failure, a concept, a media platform, a failure. It failed. And it became exciting. And I think I have a lot to do with it, to be honest with you, it got exciting. And now it’s boring. This is no longer good. People tell me.

The remarks come as Facebook is set to decide whether or not to lift its ban on Trump following his January insurgency incitement. My colleague Pema Levy reported on the major decision earlier this month:

In the coming weeks, Facebook’s new supervisory board will decide whether to restore Trump to the platform. But Facebook also asked the board for advice on a perhaps thornier question: What should it do with other political leaders? Should their posting privileges continue even if they lie, stir up violence, or instigate other harm? By tasking the board with this matter, Trump has been erected as a test case that will set a precedent that the company could apply around the world.

Whatever happens, you can expect more moans and extravagant self-justification from our former president.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos