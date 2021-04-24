A strong statement was issued following a meeting of ASEAN leaders in Dakar, which was the Burmese junta leader’s first overseas trip after a military coup this summer. During his time, civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted.

Mine Aung Hlaing has come to the forefront of international outrage after a military coup and crackdown that killed more than 700 people.

The first step has been to urge the Burmese military to end the use of violence and refrain from abstaining from all sides, Widodo said.

Myanmar must end its violence and restore democracy, stability and peace, he added.

He also called for the release of political prisoners and the admission of a special envoy for dialogue.

At the time, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Xyn Loong called on the Burmese military to release the overthrown president and Aung San Suu Kyi.

The mass protests sparked by the coup were met with force, violence and bloodshed in the streets.

According to the United Nations, around 250,000. moni have been forced to flee their homes and Myanmar’s democratically elected leaders are in hiding or under house arrest.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and most representatives of the other 10 allies also attended Sunday’s meeting.

Minor protests at ASEAN headquarters in Dakar are child protection workers.

Chief Udik

In Myanmar, protesters took to the streets again yesterday, including in northern Cain state, where protesters wore blue badges symbolizing detainees.

In the Yangon Mall, locals staged a mock funeral for a chief general, beating African-colored clay pots on them, symbolizing the severing of ties with the dead.

General’s presence at today’s ASEAN meeting angered activists, human rights groups and toppled Myanmar’s legislature, which was not invited to talks .

Meetings that contribute to a deeper resolution of the Myanmar crisis are welcome, the latter said in a statement.

(But) meetings which do not involve the people of Myanmar, but which involve Uudist leader Min Aung Hlaing, … are unlikely to be useful, he adds.

Lawmakers called on the chunt to stop harassing civilians, release more than 3,000 political prisoners, and restore power to democracy and the country’s government.

The crisis, initiated by the udik and the unrepentant Myanmar army, will lead to a serious recurrence of humanitarian and other attacks against the region as a whole, Amnesty International’s advocacy group said at the meeting.

Indonesian authorities must investigate General Aung Hlaing and other Burmese troops who may join her delegation in Dakar, she said.

There was also a call for the regional bloc to be placed next to Myanmar.

We have to be realistic

However, ASEAN is generally reluctant to take over the internal affairs of other members.

Few analysts were hoping for a major breakthrough at the meeting, saying it would provide an opportunity to invite the Burmese military to the negotiating table and open up several possible solutions.

here we have to be realistic. I don’t think the summit will provide a comprehensive plan to bring Myanmar into conflict, said Mustafa Izzuddin, senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore.

But I think a conversation will start during this and maybe the parameters will be set, how to find a solution, he added.

While the European Union and Washington have toughened sanctions against Myanmar, ASEAN wants to shoot (Myanmar) to build and protect peace in Southeast Asia, says Beginda Pakpahan, international relations expert at the University of ‘Indonesia.

The second goal is to find a long-term solution through constructive contraction, he added.

However, the crisis in Myanmar has caused a lot for the future of the bloc and for its consensus.

The summit is, in fact, a test of ASEAN’s credibility, not only in the region but also beyond its borders, said Izzuddin.

International [bendruomen] Checks whether the ASEAN regional poy in Myanmar is an effective and pridr analyst.