Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India hours after 2 drones were shot down





Hours after the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two Pakistani drones attempting to enter Indian territory along the Jammu and Kashmir border, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the Indian people to fight the resurgent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.”

Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his support for the Indian people battling the new COVID-19 outbreak. “I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity, ”he tweeted.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Khan’s tweet expressing solidarity with the Indian people came just hours after Pakistani drones unsuccessfully attempted to infiltrate the Arnia area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF troops along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir stop Pakistani drone intrusion offer

Drones had attempted to enter the Indian region under cover of darkness in the wee hours of Saturday, but vigilant BSF guards opened fire and thwarted their attempted intrusion.

“Around 4.30 am on Saturday, two Pakistani drones entered our territory in the Arnia sector but the BSF alert immediately opened fire. The drones, probably spy drones, have returned to Pakistani territory, ”said a senior BSF official.

Even though a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is in place, it has not stopped Pakistani rangers from engaging in nefarious activities along the border.

“Today, BSF troops in the Arnia area thwarted Pakistan’s offer of drone intrusion at the international border. In the wee hours of the morning today, two drones / drones were observed entering from the Pakistani side and immediately fired at by vigilant BSF troops, forcing them to retreat to Pakistani territory, an official statement said. published by BSF DIG SPS Sandhu.

“The drone intrusion offer on Saturday thwarted by BSF Jammu troops is indicative of the vigilance and rapid retaliatory measures of the BSF on a drone intrusion on the Pak side. The intelligence branch of the BSF was receiving information about the possible use of drones by Pakistan to transport weapons and ammunition from Pakistan to the Indian side, ”the statement said.

Less than 12 hours after the failed intrusion attempt, the Pakistani prime minister shamelessly posted a tweet expressing solidarity with the Indian people suffering from the COVID-19 epidemic.

While Khan urged India to join Pakistan in the fight against the pandemic, Pakistani rangers have routinely violated the international boundary agreement with drone intrusions, trying to drop weapons and ammunition on Indian territory. .

It should be noted that Pakistan’s attempt to infiltrate drones inside India came following a mutually negotiated truce agreement on February 25 of this year. Since then, Pakistani forces have neither fired nor bombed along the 744 km Line of Control (LoC) and the 200 km International Border (IB).

However, Pakistan has sent drones along the border with India, possibly in an attempt to smuggle weapons and help terrorists get back here. In June 2020, BSF foiled another vicious attempt by Pakistan by shooting down its hexacopter at BOP Pansar in the Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district. A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from it.

