While waiting for the census, California questions the future of slow growth Donald Trump Republican Illinois Silicon Valley Democrats





In 1962, when California’s population of over 17 million surpassed that of New York City, Governor Pat Brown celebrated by declaring a public holiday. In the next few days, when the US Census Bureau is expected to release the state’s latest count, there likely won’t be any celebrations.

Over the past decade, California’s average annual population growth rate has fallen 0.06% lower than at any time since at least 1900. The state faces the prospect of losing a seat to the House of the United States for the first time in its history, while its political rivals Florida adds more residents and political clout.

Californians have long rolled their eyes to stories of the state’s impending demise, and experts say the slow growth is not unexpected. Yet there is no doubt that the new census figures mark a moment for a state that has long lived in the American imagination as the land of limitless opportunity. This leaves policy makers and executives grappling with what a barely growing California looks like, and if it’s even an issue to be solved.

You could say California is a state, but it’s also a state of mind, it’s a collection of ideas and images and, frankly, unrealistic dreams too, ”said DJ Waldie, a historian. of the culture that has written books about life in the South. California So this moment, this moment of the 2020 census, highlights our need to talk about California realistically. “

The reality behind slowing growth is not complicated. Experts point to three major factors: falling birth rates; a long-standing trend of fewer people coming from other states than leaving; and a decline in international immigration, especially from Asia, which has offset the displacement of people to other states.

The decline in immigration has been particularly rapid over the past half-decade, with President Donald Trump’s administration drastically reducing the number of people entering the United States legally.

But deciphering the meaning of the slowdown is controversial. While several factors are beyond state control, criticism of the Decadelong Democratic rule in Sacramento often points to stagnant growth due to liberal policies.

How could it not, on some level, be an indictment of what the Democratic Party has been doing in recent years? said Lanhee Chen, a member of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, who has worked on Republican presidential campaigns. The situation under consideration cannot be dissociated from the decisions that have been taken.

California is in the throes of a housing crisis that has lasted for years as construction falls short of demand, forcing more people onto the streets and making homeownership inaccessible for many. The state has the highest poverty rate in the country when housing is taken into account. Its water resources are systematically taxed and the state has spent more than half of the last decade in drought. Highways are blocked as more people move to suburbs, and worsening forest fires are destroying homes and communities.

We were pushing against limits, said former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, who said the state’s people are stretching available resources. Not to say that they couldn’t be transcended, but that would take a rather different arrangement.

But young Brown, whose governor-father celebrated the boom of the 1960s, is among those who see the new census as almost a coming-of-age moment for the state. Growth is not sustainable forever, he noted, turning philosophical, and the state is learning to manage its people.

Growth is not endless, just like our lives are not endless, there is always a ladder, ”he said.

Homeostasis is a good thing. No stagnation, no paralysis, no death. But a dynamic life, where the variables are kept in a kind of balance, it’s healthy, ”he added.

It is possible that California will hold on to 53 seats in the United States House, as it did after the 2010 census. If so, it is probably because state leaders have spent. nearly $ 200 million for census awareness, trying to get residents counted and ensure the state gets its due from federal money allocated based on the count. Even with 52 seats, it would have far more seats than any other state, and it remains the most populous state in the country to a significant extent, with nearly 40 million people compared to nearly 30 million in Texas.

If California loses a seat, it will join the ranks of states with demographic power centers such as Illinois and New York, but also smaller ones including Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Arizona, Colorado and Florida are also among the states expected to win seats as well. Texas is expected to win up to three, a boring fact for some California policymakers.

Texas has long sought to woo California residents and businesses, and scored some major victories last year when tech giant Oracle was among those announcing it was moving from Silicon Valley to Austin.

If anyone works to denigrate California’s image as a Golden State, it will be Texas. It was Texas, said Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, professor of public policy communications at the University of Southern California. And now they can point their fingers and say, See,

Competition aside, losing a seat in the House should be the time to have an honest assessment of the state, ”said Camille Suarez, assistant professor of history at California State University-Los Angeles.

Since the days of the gold rush in the mid-19th century, the idea of ​​a California dream has only been accessible to some people and may seem even more distant to many, she said. . Doubling down on renewables, creating clean tech, and finding climate-friendly ways to support California’s people could lay the groundwork for another boom, she said.

California has a lot of brilliant people who can kind of get us out of this, ”she said.

Whether California loses a seat or not, the period of slow growth is certain to mark a new chapter in the state’s history. While many are likely to project their political views of the state onto the numbers, Waldie, the cultural historian, said the California reality has always been more complicated than its supporters and detractors say.

California has never been as golden as dreamers have said, and it has never been as dystopian as those who complain about California claim. “

