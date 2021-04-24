Biden calls massacre of Armenians genocide, testing US ties with Turkey

Updated April 24, 2021, 3:00 p.m. ET

President Biden on Saturday declared the massive slaughter of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Turks over a century ago a “genocide”, countering pressure from the Turkish government as well as decades of precedent to describe the atrocity as an atrocity ethnically motivated.

“Every year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we renew our commitment to prevent such an atrocity from happening again,” Biden said in a statement.

“Let us renew our joint resolution to prevent future atrocities from happening anywhere in the world,” the president said. “And let’s pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” he concluded.

The Turkish government has said Biden’s decision “would open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.” The Armenian National Committee of America said the president’s statement “ended a century-long era of American complicity in Turkey’s denials.”

Estimates suggest that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed or deported in the violence unleashed by the Ottoman Empire in modern Turkey from April 24, 1915. Turkey has consistently rejected the general consensus of historians and of the Armenian people on the classification of the event as genocide, insisting instead on the fact that the toll was inflated and that those killed were victims of the civil war and the unrest.

With the announcement, which took place on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, Biden becomes the first sitting US president to officially label what happened as genocide. Previously, the closest president had ever come to making this designation was when Ronald Reagan referred to the “Armenian genocide” in a 1981 Proclamation in remembrance of the victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

the relationship between the United States and Turkey has cooled in recent years, and the decision to label the massacre of Armenians as genocide could further strain diplomacy between the two nations. Yet after four years in which the United States’ commitment to human rights was frequently criticized under former President Donald Trump, the Biden administration has decided to signal a new tone with Saturday’s announcement just marking the last instance.

Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the White House said, but a reading of the call did not indicate whether the president had discussed the Armenian killings with Erdogan.

“President Joseph R. Biden met today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressing interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements,” the statement said. White House on Friday’s call, hinting at the awkward relationship. both nations argue.

Both houses of Congress passed resolutions in 2019 declaring the massacres to be genocide, and in recent weeks Biden has faced growing bipartisan calls to follow suit. A march letter signed by 38 members of the Senate urged Biden “to officially recognize the truth about the Armenian Genocide,” while a letter signed Wednesday by more than 100 members of the House declared the “shameful silence of the United States government on the historical fact of the Armenian. The genocide has gone on for too long.

As a presidential candidate last year, Biden reiterated his support for recognizing the mass slaughter as genocide, a cause he also supported during his time in the Senate.

“We must never forget or remain silent about this horrible and systematic campaign of extermination. And we will forever respect the perseverance of the Armenian people following such a tragedy, ”he wrote in a 2020 Average blog post, explicitly qualifying the wave of violence as genocide.

Turkey continues to vehemently reject the label of genocide. In a Thursday statement leading up to Biden’s birthday and eventual remarks, Erdogan said Turkey “will continue to stand up for the truths against the so-called Armenian Genocide lie and those who politically support this slander.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu responded to Biden in a tweet on Saturday saying: “Words cannot change or rewrite history. We have nothing to learn from anyone about our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.

Turkish Foreign Ministry also issued a longer statement further denounce Biden’s remarks and say that it “would open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.” Turkey also called on Biden to “correct this serious mistake”.

Members of the Armenian-American community congratulated Biden on his remarks.

“President Biden’s principled stance on the Armenian genocide, which today prevails forcefully over Ankara’s foreign veto against honest American memory of this crime, is pivoting America towards deserved justice and the security required for it. ‘future of the Armenian nation, a landlocked, stranded and genocide survivor state, ”Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America Raffi Hamparian said in a statement.

The State Department has said it will close the US embassy and consulates in Turkey for routine services Monday and Tuesday as a “precautionary measure,” citing protests or potential protests near US government buildings. The department advised US citizens to avoid these areas and “use extra caution in places where Americans or foreigners may congregate.”

