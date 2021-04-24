Oxygen shortage | Global response to India’s call for help





Cryogenic oxygen tanks transported by air from Singapore; UAE, EU, Russia and Saudi Arabia are sending supplies.

Four cryogenic oxygen tanks were airlifted by the Indian Air Force from Singapore, in the first such import a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar appealed for international aid for the current coronavirus crisis in India.

The tanks, used for carrying oxygen, were brought from Singapore’s Changi Airport on an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 that landed at Panagarh Air Base in the United States on Saturday. West Bengal. We support India in its fight against Covid-19, the Singapore Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement, calling it a bilateral, multi-agency effort. About 80 tons of liquid oxygen are also expected to be shipped to India by a Saudi Arabian company, the Indian embassy in Riyadh said.

The effort comes more than two weeks after oxygen shortages were reported across the country and led to criticism of governments’ handling of the crisis. The government is now coordinating a multi-pronged approach to increasing the availability of oxygen from abroad, including soliciting embassies in countries where it can be purchased, talking to governments to waive regulatory delays, and ensuring that let there be no disruption in supply chains, diplomats and officials said. However, the government is only seeking facilitation from the foreign government, not foreign aid for India’s needs, they said.

While shipping of liquid oxygen is not considered feasible at this time, Embassy officials are coordinating with suppliers of oxygen generators, industrial and personal concentrators, and cryogenic tankers. Besides Singapore, the UAE government is also coordinating with Indian Embassy officials for the transfer of oxygen tankers, and the European Union and Russia are expected to send both supplies related to the oxygen and pharmaceuticals.

Among those offering support, the Pakistani Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation, a charity group, also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering 50 ambulances and emergency personnel.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people as he battled a dangerous wave of COVID-19.

We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity, added Khan.

On Friday evening, Jaishankar held a virtual meeting with Minister of Navigation Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian ambassadors to Germany, the European Union and the United States and several executives of multinational pharmaceutical and vaccine companies to discuss the bottlenecks with supply chains for India.

The world must support India, while India helps the world, Jaishankar tweeted, in a post purported to be aimed at the US administration and other countries that are delaying exports of Covid-related supplies in order to prioritize national needs.

In particular, the government is also concerned about a decline in vaccine production due to regulatory issues, especially from Germany, where many pharmaceutical companies are based.

We will continue to work with German partners to resolve supply chain bottlenecks facing companies manufacturing Covid vaccines and drugs. India’s uninterrupted vaccine production capacity is critical to the success of global immunization efforts and the global economic recovery, the German Embassy said in a statement.

The government has not banned the export of vaccines made in India yet, but it appears to have stopped shipments for now, and the last shipments came out over a week ago, on April 16, around Albania and Syria.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Berlin also issued a statement directing those who offer contributions and donations to send them to the Indian Red Cross, not the government, as officials said the India’s policy of not accepting foreign aid has not changed in the current situation.

(with contributions from Dinakar Peri)

