Top news of the day: Oxygen shortage kills 20 more COVID-19 patients in Delhi; customs duties on COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and medical oxygen are exempt for three months or more





Today’s headlines, and more.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the prime minister to review measures taken to increase oxygen availability in the country, the finance ministry said. Meanwhile, Batra hospital receives an emergency supply of oxygen moments after it runs out of supplies. The containers will return to Maharashtra by road or train once loaded with medical oxygen. Mr Patel, 64, who also holds the health portfolio, was admitted to the UN Mehta Heart and Research Institute in Ahmedabad after testing positive. It calls on states to strengthen existing hospital and clinical treatment infrastructure for patients with COVID-19. The earlier price was based on advance funding and now needs to invest in scaling up and expanding the ability to produce more hits, the company says. Eight bodies were recovered and 384 people rescued, six of whom were critical during ongoing rescue efforts after a avalanche shot a Organization of border routes (BRO) detachment and labor camps north of Joshimath in Uttarakhand on April 23, an army official said. The region experienced heavy rains. Judge Ramana will have a one-year and four-month term as CJI and will resign on August 26, 2022. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a meeting with West Bengal officers, including the Chief Secretary and DGP, according to an EC statement. They could exploit the situation and create mistrust, says Hosabale, secretary general of the RSS. Naval Chief of Staff Adm Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items, including parts of a torpedo straightener, a bottle of grease believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer mat from the submarine. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar, during an emergency summit with his chief general and coup leader State in the Indonesian capital. In addition, he extended the deadline for the issuance of a notice of reopening of the assessment by the tax officers when the income has escaped the assessment and the sending of the intimation of the processing of the equalization tax until June 30. The Phase III clinical study to be conducted at 15 sites across the country will assess the immunogenicity and safety of the Es SARS-CoV-2 biologic vaccine for protection against COVID-19 in approximately 1,268 elderly healthy subjects from 18 to 80 years old. It is intended to be part of a larger global Phase III study. Mithali, 38, arguably the best female cricketer India has ever produced, also said she is seriously looking for good bowling options for the bustling New Zealand tracks to be offered next year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos