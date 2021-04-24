Albuquerque Sends Overdue Trump Campaign Bill of $ 211,000 Direct to Mar-a-Lago





Albuquerque officials are so frustrated with a long overdue debt of $ 211,000 to Donald Trump’s unflinching campaign that they’ve sent the bill directly to the former presidents of the resort town of Mar-a-Lago.

And that was after the New Mexico city called for help from a debt collection agency, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

It’s been 18 months since the city billed the campaign for costs related to a rally in 2019.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller complained about money owed to the city in a recent interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He said the city took desperate action when the bill went unpaid and phone calls were ignored.

He [Trump] should be getting those annoying voicemail messages we get from scam companies where it’s like, you have debt, Keller told Jordan Klepper. I think Mar-a-Lago is now receiving these calls.

Addition to the current list of Trumps debts

Mayor Tim Keller explains why Trump still owes the city of Albuquerque money. Watch @jordanklepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the MAGAverse special in full: https://t.co/ljguWU4vlU pic.twitter.com/dwkGWiwP55

– The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2021

It’s actually not funny, Keller pointed out. [Trump] owes us a lot more than what the campaign even charged because there was about a day and a half where we couldn’t even function as a city, he said.

Shortly after the rally, as the city waited for the countryside to stabilize, Keller complained: Our law enforcement resources are critical and limited.

Klepper joked that Trump had, in fact, helped dismantle the police because much of the funds would have gone to the police department.

Trump spent the night in Albuquerque for a September 16, 2019 campaign rally in nearby Rio Rancho. The visit forced the town hall and parts of the city center to close.

The city billed the campaign for additional police coverage, road barricades and paid time off for city employees whose working days were cut short during the shutdown over the two days.

Bernalillo County, where Albuquerque is located, also billed Trump $ 139,000 for the 2019 campaign tour. He was ultimately forced to write it off as a bad debt, a spokesperson told the Albuquerque newspaper. like traffic control.

The Trump campaign had a reputation for forcing local taxpayers to pay for the presidents of numerous political rallies and visits even as his campaign raised record amounts of money.

In the past, the campaign had claimed that it was up to the Secret Service to pay, but localities stressed that this was only for official presidential visits and not for campaign stops.

The nonprofit Center for Public Integrity reported last October that the Trump campaign owed 14 communities at least $ 1.82 million.

On the other hand, about $ 2.8 million in contributions to the Trump re-election campaign went straight into the coffers of his heavily indebted Trump organization, Forbes reported.

Estimates of total contributions to the Trumps campaign or various PACs spent on Trump’s properties during his presidency have ranged from $ 10.5 million to nearly $ 17 million.

Trump thought in an interview with Fortune in 2000 that it was very possible that I could be the first presidential candidate to run for office and make money with it.

