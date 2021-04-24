Covid: Oxygen Shortage Is Result Of Narendra Modi Government Failure, Congress Says

Maken referred to the report of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Protection, presented on November 21 and tabled in Rajya Sabha in February.

Congress said on Saturday that the oxygen shortage that is killing Covid patients was the result of the Narendra Modi government’s inability to prepare despite early warnings.

“India has 1.65 million cases of Covid and more than 2,500 people die every day. Unfortunately, it’s not just because of the pandemic; the attitude, arrogance and failures of the government are among the causes of this tragedy, ”he said.

Maken referred to the report of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Protection, presented on November 21 and tabled in Rajya Sabha in February.

“In the 190-page report, the word ‘oxygen’ appears 40 times. The report says on page 27: “ The committee therefore strongly recommends that the national pharmaceutical pricing authority take appropriate measures, to cap the price of oxygen cylinders so that the availability, as well as the affordability economical oxygen cylinder are assured in all hospitals. and for medical consumption. The committee also recommends that the government encourage adequate production of oxygen to ensure its supply according to demand in hospitals, ”Maken said.

He continued, “On page 35, the report said, ‘The committee also recommends that the (health) ministry ensure the adequate supply of oxygen cylinders with an appropriate price cap.” The empowered group set up by the Indian government said on April 1, 2020: “In the coming days India could face the worst oxygen supply shortage.” “

“It was said when India only had 2,000 cases a day. We have a storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes of oxygen. But no provision has been made for the supply of oxygen. Today the Tatas say they are going to import cryogenic tankers. “

Congress previously pointed out that only 32 of the 162 sanctioned oxygen plants are operational. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: “Despite the warnings in April 2020 (by the Empowered group) and in October-November 2020 (by the parliamentary committee), why has the government not taken the measures it has taken since yesterday? Is this not gross and insensitive neglect? Will no one be held responsible? Should we not ask the Minister of Health and the Secretary of Health to resign? People are crying for the admission of patients to hospitals, people begging doctors to examine the patient, people carrying an oxygen cylinder on their backs while bringing the patient, hospitals rushing to the high courts instance to get oxygen.