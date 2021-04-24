Politics
Covid: Oxygen Shortage Is Result Of Narendra Modi Government Failure, Congress Says
Maken referred to the report of the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Protection, presented on November 21 and tabled in Rajya Sabha in February.
Congress said on Saturday that the oxygen shortage that is killing Covid patients was the result of the Narendra Modi government’s inability to prepare despite early warnings.
“India has 1.65 million cases of Covid and more than 2,500 people die every day. Unfortunately, it’s not just because of the pandemic; the attitude, arrogance and failures of the government are among the causes of this tragedy, ”he said.
“In the 190-page report, the word ‘oxygen’ appears 40 times. The report says on page 27: “ The committee therefore strongly recommends that the national pharmaceutical pricing authority take appropriate measures, to cap the price of oxygen cylinders so that the availability, as well as the affordability economical oxygen cylinder are assured in all hospitals. and for medical consumption. The committee also recommends that the government encourage adequate production of oxygen to ensure its supply according to demand in hospitals, ”Maken said.
He continued, “On page 35, the report said, ‘The committee also recommends that the (health) ministry ensure the adequate supply of oxygen cylinders with an appropriate price cap.” The empowered group set up by the Indian government said on April 1, 2020: “In the coming days India could face the worst oxygen supply shortage.” “
“It was said when India only had 2,000 cases a day. We have a storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes of oxygen. But no provision has been made for the supply of oxygen. Today the Tatas say they are going to import cryogenic tankers. “
Congress previously pointed out that only 32 of the 162 sanctioned oxygen plants are operational. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: “Despite the warnings in April 2020 (by the Empowered group) and in October-November 2020 (by the parliamentary committee), why has the government not taken the measures it has taken since yesterday? Is this not gross and insensitive neglect? Will no one be held responsible? Should we not ask the Minister of Health and the Secretary of Health to resign? People are crying for the admission of patients to hospitals, people begging doctors to examine the patient, people carrying an oxygen cylinder on their backs while bringing the patient, hospitals rushing to the high courts instance to get oxygen.
Maken on Saturday said: “Of the eight sanctioned for Delhi by the Center, only one works.”
He also attacked the state government. “Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 355 crore on advertising last year. This year’s budget for advertising is Rs 467 crore. We see his advertising every minute on the television channels. With Rs 882 crore (intended for advertising) Delhi could have built 800 oxygen factories. They could have supplied not only their hospitals, but also neighboring states. “
“In Rajasthan, ruled by Congress, the state government has sanctioned 37 factories and 24 have been made operational in recent months. Thirteen are at an advanced stage. Today Delhi is facing such an acute crisis because the Center and the State are doing nothing but arguing. “
Congress also objected to the government’s lack of focus and wasted spending with Rahul Gandhi tweeting: “Politely call on the government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other medical facilities instead of wasting money. on public relations and unnecessary projects. This crisis will worsen in the coming days. The nation must be prepared to face it. The current situation is unbearable. “
In another tweet, Rahul wrote: “India needs vaccines, Mr. Lying Machine.”
He released a chart that showed how India was lagging behind in the vaccination campaign with just 1.4% of the population receiving two doses at a time the United States had vaccinated 26.5%, the United Kingdom 15.9%, Italy 7.9%, France 7.1% percent, Germany 6.8 percent, Brazil 4.3 percent, Mexico 3.5 percent and Indonesia 2.3 percent.
Regarding the price of vaccines, Chidambaram said, “The central government’s decision to allow multiple prices for vaccines is discriminatory and regressive. States must reject the decision unanimously. The best way forward is for state governments to jointly form a price negotiating committee and offer to negotiate a uniform price with the two vaccine manufacturers. The common purchasing power of state governments will force manufacturers to agree on a uniform price. States must take the initiative. The central government has abdicated its responsibility and surrendered for the benefit of business. “
