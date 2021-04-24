Caitlyn Jenner mocks Trump loyalists after California governor’s candidacy





Caitlyn Jenner has been ridiculed by some Trump followers after announcing her candidacy for governor of California. The reality TV star said on Friday that she plans to topple Gavin Newsom in a recall election this fall. A Fox News contributor and one of Trump’s former lawyers are among those who mocked Jenner. Visit the Insider home page for more stories.

Caitlyn Jenner has been ridiculed by right-wing commentators and Trump followers on social media after announcing she was running for governor of California.

The former Olympian and reality TV star took to Twitter on Friday to announce her plans to topple incumbent Democratic President Gavin Newsom in a special recall election later this year.

Jenner is a longtime Republican who once denounced former President Donald Trump for his stance on transgender issues.

But soon after his announcement, some Trump supporters began to voice their opposition.

Leo Terrell, a civil rights lawyer and Fox News contributor tweeted: “I will not support Caitlyn Jenner for the governorship. She is not a Trump Republican. A Trump Republican CAN win in California.”

Terrell endorsed Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign.

TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) April 23, 2021

Jenna Ellis, one of Trump’s former lawyers and part of the legal team that tried unsuccessfully to challenge the 2020 election, shared a screenshot of a Twitter poll she took earlier this month, asking who would be best suited to be governor of California.

Of nearly 16,000 people polled, 92% said they preferred “a real lampshade” instead of Jenner or Newsom.

Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 23, 2021

Michael Knowles, a right-wing political commentator with nearly half a million Twitter followers, fooled Jenner into voicing his opposition, tweeting Friday: “Having left the state, I have no more dogs in this fight. But it would be absolutely hilarious if California’s first female governor was a man. “

Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 23, 2021

Even talk show host Bill Maher, who is not a Trump supporter and previously identified as a liberal, blew the news.

“I know you think of her as a reality TV star, but come on, folks, change,” Maher said on her ‘Real Time’ show Friday. “She’s trans, rested and ready. She has a great slogan, ‘Get the bag out of Sacramento,'” according to the New York Post.

“I love it about her. I wasn’t always sure about the man-woman thing, but low capital gains taxes born that way!” Maher added when talking about his GOP credentials.

Jenner assembled a team of prominent Republican operatives to advise the campaign, including former Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio and former White House communications assistant Stephen Cheung.

The reality TV star also consulted with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, although Axios said he was not officially involved in his running for office.

In the statement announcing her campaign, Jenner described herself as a “compassionate disruptive” who is “a clear winner and the only outsider who can end Gavin Newsom’s disastrous period as governor.”

