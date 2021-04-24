A new chapter in the BLBI affair

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The pursuit of assets held by recipients of Bank Indonesia’s liquidity assistance (BLBI) should continue with the force of law. It must be done with transparency and without favoritism.

The government working group on claims in the Bank of Indonesia’s liquidity affairs (BLBI) should not be limited to chasing after the obligations and assets of money launderers. The government should make law enforcement paramount against bank owners who diverted central bank cash injections towards the end of the New Order government in 1998.

Unfortunately, the creation of this working group looks like a mere formality. It appears the government created the entity so as not to lose face after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) halted its investigation into the BLBI corruption cases. The task force was announced after the anti-corruption body issued an arrest warrant for all investigations (SP3) regarding the case involving Sjamsul Nursalim and his wife.

This is the first time that the KPK has ended an investigation into a corruption case. The authorization to issue an SP3 warrant came after the law governing the KPK was revised by Joko Widodo’s government in collaboration with the House of Representatives (DPR) at the end of 2019.

At first, the Sjamsul case was mentioned as the first step in uncovering the BLBI corruption scandal involving several banks. Sjamsul has been blamed for allegedly causing state losses amounting to Rs 4.58 billion. Its now liquidated bank Dagang Nasional Indonesia (BDNI) received liquidity assistance amounting to Rs 47 trillion during the then financial crisis. He repaid the funds by subduing the bank and company’s assets, his shrimp farms and money. Later it turned out that some of the assets were problematic. In addition, it was indicated that the liquidity aid was used more to strengthen the interests of its shareholders.

Sjamsul is just one of many bank owners who have abused the ease of support. The Bank of Indonesia spat around 147 trillion rupees to save 48 banks from their last gasps during the 1997-1998 financial crisis. Much of the credit disbursements that brought these banks to the brink had benefited their own business interests. NRD’s Cook Islands branch, for example, transferred US $ 607 million in funds to 10 companies owned by Sjamsul himself in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Efforts to close the BLBI corruption case have now entered a new chapter. The government expects the BLBI Claims Task Force to lasso public funds totaling Rp110 trillion from the 48 bank owners. Indeed, even in the absence of such a task force, it is imperative that the government recover these embezzled funds. The Supreme Verification Agency (BPK) deduced that, out of the entire BLBI facility, some 138.4 trillion rupees had been embezzled. The scandal has remained in limbo for too long, but the amounts are too large to be forgotten.

The tricky part is, investigating and seizing the obligations and assets of debtors is no easy task. Many of these assets are now in the hands of third parties. Some assets belonging to debtors have even changed hands to foreign owners. The situation forced the government to first sign Mutual Legal Assistance Agreements (MLAs) with these countries. In the mutual aid agreement with Switzerland, for example, negotiations led by Indonesia lasted about 13 years. The government is also obliged to provide a criminal element in the trial in Indonesia in order to be able to seize all the property there.

To be confident that this is not just a paper tiger, the team that Jokowi creates must be given clear goals. All due process should be conducted in a transparent manner and without any trace of favoritism. All names of debtors and assets to be claimed should be widely disclosed to the public. In this way, the public can also join in the scrutiny and hold the government to account. The mechanism of physical detention of dishonest debtors and affiliated family members should be associated with the prosecution.

The possibility of threatening criminal sanctions against debtors who do not wish to return assets should be maintained, in particular if problems of subsequent corruption arise. This process should be comparable to that of returning money to government coffers. The pursuit of the assets of the debtor BLBI cannot be pardoned, and the money cannot be returned to the state.

