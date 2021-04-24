Palace like a headless chicken on the West Philippine Sea Question Carpio

MANILA, Philippines Retired Senior Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio on Saturday criticized President spokesman Harry Roque Jr. for denying the verbal fishing deal that President Rodrigo Duterte admitted to forging with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The palace functions like a headless chicken when it comes to the Western Philippine Sea (WPS) [issue], Carpio told the Inquirer.

The Palace has conflicting positions on the fisheries agreement. The changes in position disturb all of our people, our supporters and our allies. The opponent will exploit such confusion, he warned.

Roque on Friday dismissed as conjecture Mr. Dutertes’ own admission that he made a verbal fishing deal with Xi in 2016 that opened up Philippine waters to Chinese fishermen. There is no truth to any alleged speculation. verbal fishing agreement between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jinping, Roque said in a statement.

But the president himself spent several minutes during his 2019 State of the Nation address talking about the deal.

Salvador Panelo, the main legal adviser, even said that although it is verbal, it is valid and binding as long as there is mutual consent of both parties.

But Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. admitted in 2019 that the president may have made the deal during personal talks with Xi in 2016, but doubted its legality because it was only a verbal agreement. .

[But] verbal agreement cannot be applied. It can’t be forced on us because it’s verbal, Locsin said in a 2019 TV interview. It’s not a policy.

Opposition Senator Franklin Drilon agreed and reiterated on Saturday that such a verbal agreement was illegal because it cannot cede constitutionally enshrined fishing rights or enter into treaties without Senate ratification.

If it is a verbal agreement, it should not be respected because it is void. Agreements between countries must be in written form, in treaties, which must be ratified by the Senate, he said. Drilon said the Philippines’ stance on the FPS has been compromised by the government’s hesitant stance. Duterte, on the basis of a supposed policy of appeasement and accommodation. China will continue to ignore us because of the Philippine government’s appeasement and accommodation policy. We won our case before the International Tribunal, which said China’s claim was unfounded, but they took it for granted, he said.

While the deal may be void from the start, Carpio said that was precisely what encouraged Chinese fishermen to repeatedly enter Philippine territorial waters.

Read more