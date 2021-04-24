Bilateral results between UK and India are now uncertain





It seemed Johnson was aware that the cancellation would not be a good move in India’s eyes and he held on until reports of India’s accelerating pandemic became irrefutable. But the perception remains that Johnson has let India down twice. All previous prophecies about the UK-India bilateral outcome are now in limbo following Boris Johnsons’ last-minute postponement of his visit to New Delhi. On the Indian side, the disappointment was concealed and then buried under the sudden Covid-19 disaster in India. In the UK, the Prime Minister had faced relentless pressure from all fronts to withdraw from the scientific community, the media, a fear-soaked public and political opposition. It seemed Johnson was aware that the cancellation would not be a good move in India’s eyes and he held on until reports of India’s accelerating pandemic became irrefutable. But the perception remains that Johnson has let India down twice. The meeting will now be held via Zoom. It is well known that virtual meetings are not as satisfying as face-to-face negotiations, and Boris Johnson’s physical presence on the ground in India would have been infinitely more impactful for Global Britain than through a screen. An independent mediator, a civil lawyer, told this reporter that virtual meetings require three times as much preparation time as face-to-face meetings. The question remains, will Johnsons’ two cancellations affect results?

***

Health Minister Matt Hancock this week launched the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP), chaired by UK Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Valance, in partnership with 20 members including the WHO , CEPI, GAVI, MHRA, representatives of the main developers of vaccines and life sciences. companies. The PPP focuses on recommendations to the UK Presidency of the G7 to achieve ambitious goals for the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics through increased global cooperation in innovation, R&D, manufacturing, ‘clinical trials, data sharing and sustainable funding for future pandemics. The recommendations will be shared at the G7 summit in June. Boris Johnson credits the Lockdown at least as much as vaccinations for the UK’s success in reducing infections, hospital admissions and deaths; he set a target for PPP to develop vaccines against new diseases in 100 days.

A € 16 million investment will fund global vaccine manufacturing capacity and research and development essential to rapidly respond to the threat of new strains, supporting the development of novel variant-specific vaccines. The work of CEPIs to coordinate vaccine research, development and manufacture will contribute to efforts to make millions of doses of vaccine available for emergency use 100 days after the identification of a variant of concern. Dr Gagandeep Kang (Christian Medical College, Vellore and the first Indian female scientist to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of London) has been invited to speak at the PPP Conference on Research and Development and Innovative Manufacturing.

Over the past year, India has helped mankind with vaccines made in India. Whether through grants, commercial programs or COVAX, India has distributed 660.13 lakh vaccines to 94 other countries. Will other countries step up efforts to help India with essentials during this episode of their pandemic?

***

Meanwhile, the EU is going global. The EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement was released in March and the EU’s relations with India are developing. The Financial Times reported on talks in which the EU-India is developing a joint energy, transport and digital infrastructure alternative to China BRI, which will be made public at the Porto summit on May 7-8. Earlier this week, the EU released its Indo-Pacific cooperation strategy, an area it sees as vital for its economic growth. Within the framework of IPRs, the EU sees itself as the main investors and trading partners, strengthening cooperation in ocean governance and strengthening regional organizations, and contributing to security and defense. Their intention is to improve maritime awareness, organize more joint exercises and port stops between Indo-Pacific naval units and the Naval Piracy Force’s Operation Atalanta. EU. And to focus on the fight against terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime security, crisis management and broaden their dialogue on security and defense to include more partners and engage firmly in the Regional Forum of the ‘ASEAN. All the more reason for the UK to remain competitive.

