Prime Minister expected to gain opposition support to contain Covid





The prime minister is blamed for the mob in the Kumbh and Bengal campaign. New Delhi: Vaccination is the only option to control the Corona pandemic in the country. For this to become a reality, leaders of all political parties should come forward, instead of expecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do wonders. Corona is controlled with the help of vaccination in the United States, Great Britain, Israel, Spain and Italy. But there is a policy involved in vaccination in India. The opposition targets PM Modi. Congress is trying to present a theory that Prime Minister Modi has not handled the situation properly. Modi is blamed for the mob in the Kumbh and Bengal countryside. But the big question is whether the time is right for this kind of policy. Former Rajasthani Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has made some sensible statements. She stressed the need to follow a policy rather than politics. Rajes’ advice was addressed to his own party leaders because it was aimed at the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Even large developed countries have been brought to their knees due to the corona pandemic. But in India, the vaccination policy has been observed. The opposition criticized Prime Minister Modi when he made tough decisions to control Corona a year ago. Modi has been targeted on lockdown and poo saving. Later, the Modis decisions were appreciated by many. Then corona was completely under control. State governments were allowed to make their own decisions. Bihar polls have been completed. Then it looked like the coronavirus was under control. Thus, the public has become carefree. The government continued its vaccination work. PM Modi’s Dwai ke saath kadai message was ignored by the public. The opposition raised a question about vaccination. PS chief Akhilesh Yadav has said he will not be vaccinated because it is for the BJP. It instilled a sense of doubt among the minority. As a result, the government program was not taken seriously. The message has been given that everything will be back on track after a while. All political parties welcomed the elections in five states. Everything took place peacefully in Pondicherry, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu. Kumbh has been reduced due to the corona pandemic. Only a few lakh gathered instead of crores, even the PM was blamed for the rally which was in the Kumbh. Even before Kumbh, the situation was out of control in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. BJP states have been said to be hiding data on corona. Very few people went to government hospitals for vaccinations in Delhi. States have taken vaccination lightly. PM Modi was seen pushing the vaccination on his own. Its ministers, deputies, CMs used to broadcast their own vaccination images. No one is offering any suggestions on how to fight the coronavirus.

