Defending our rights is not waging war on China

At this point, we must disillusion some of our compatriots with the outright fallacy that defending our rights in the South China Sea is waging war against China.

Stand up is what Filipinos need to do to uphold the rule of law and stop bullies from going their way. In the South China Sea, China is the bully because it does not have the right to hijack an entire sea. Yet China remains adamant in its unwarranted claims against the world.

We all know about China’s illegal activities, including our president’s ridiculous confrontation with the threat of war.

In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Duterte that there would be a war if our country “forces the question” of the award won by the Philippines at The Hague.

We urge our people to reject this Chinese narrative of war because it is only intended to sow fear, which is the hallmark of a bully. According to Professor Amitav Acharya of the American University, war is not even a good option for China. Its economy is heavily dependent on global trade which needs open shipping lanes such as the Strait of Malacca and the Indian Ocean which are dominated by US naval power.

Even though Foreign Minister Wang Yi believes the war would be self-destructive, President Xi Jinping’s threat of war against the Philippines shows how their leaders see us.

The president has already invoked the award at the 75th United Nations General Assembly and the 37th ASEAN Summit this year.

Credible minimum defense

In addition, our Constitution clearly instructed our President and our military to guarantee our sovereignty and protect our lands and seas. Perhaps it is high time for our government to assert its rightful position by relying on the competence, courage and patriotism of our armed forces, which are able to develop a credible minimal defense posture against any bully or aggressor. , whatever.

As we said before, we are opposed to war – as we should be. But if we are threatened by the use of force, we should be prepared to inflict, at the very least, a bloody nose on any aggressor who wants to harm us.

At the same time, we welcome the recent clarification from the United States, which confirmed that “any armed attack against Philippine forces, aircraft or public ships in the South China Sea will result in mutual defense obligations under of… our mutual defense treaty ”.

By pursuing a multilateral approach, it is also time for our country to develop a credible minimum defense posture by joining our partners in conducting joint patrols and freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea and working to strengthen our alliance with other countries.

To do this, we must develop our own defenses and call on like-minded allies like the United States, Australia and Japan, who share our respect for the rule of law and the values ​​of freedom. and democracy.

A plan for dealing with China

Our plan for dealing with China should include:

• Convince the president to raise the price again at the UN General Assembly in September 2021 and take concrete steps to gain the support of responsible nations to force China to respect the price.

• Welcoming the positions of the United States, Japan, the EU, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, Indonesia and other countries against the demands of China in the South China Sea and taking concrete steps to consolidate their support.

• Make the Chinese authorities criminally responsible for having inflicted the most massive, almost permanent and devastating destruction of the marine wealth of the South China Sea. This conclusion was unanimously confirmed by the price. So, former mediator Conchita Carpio-Morales and I, with the help of Judge Tony Carpio, are continuing our case before the International Criminal Court to hold China accountable.

• Make China pay for its crimes financially. China ruthlessly destroyed the breeding grounds of fish and other marine life in the Spratlys. More than half of the 110 million Filipinos in our country live in coastal communities, dependent on marine resources. Where will we find our food when we run out of fish?

The South China Sea coastal states, including the Philippines, have the right to seize Chinese state-owned property and property in their territory as a remedy for crimes committed by the Chinese state against their people.

• Develop a credible minimum defense posture by significantly strengthening our navy and air force.

• Urge our government to engage as the official government adviser, Judge Tony Carpio, for his wisdom, expertise and unrivaled judgment on the South China Sea conflict.

• Exhaust all possible diplomatic, political and legal means to assess our options.

Distrust of China

In dealing with China, experience has taught us that we must act with suspicion. Over the past three years, our President has provided China with a most favorable environment in the Philippines. Over the same period, we haven’t seen the change we would have liked from Beijing.

Beijing’s aggressive actions are not accidental; they are intentional and can be expected to continue in the future.

When China makes a statement, one can almost be sure that it is not consistent with what is happening on the ground.

Years ago, when China’s top official promised his American counterpart that there would be no militarization of the South China Sea, precisely the opposite was happening.

On Panatag / Scarborough, an agreement to resolve a stalemate in 2012 was negotiated by the United States. This involved the withdrawal of all ships on both sides before some time. We pulled out as China deceptively violated our agreement.

China’s duplicity is raising its head again with our president’s price suspension in exchange for $ 24 billion in economic benefits, which has not happened.

With. Albert del Rosario is president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.