Heartbreaking: Greta Thunberg calls for global aid from India amid Covid-19 crisis

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

PUBLISHED APR 24, 2021 11:49 p.m. IST

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg called for worldwide support for India as she learned of the heartbreaking developments in the country battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is heartbreaking to follow recent developments in India. The world community must mobilize and immediately offer the necessary assistance. #CovidIndia, she tweeted tagging a report on the Indias Covid-19 situation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with India earlier today and expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of those infected with Covid-19. France, Australia and the European Union (EU) also offered their support and solidarity to India on Friday amid a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

India reports more than 300,000 cases of Covid-19 in the past three days amid challenges on the health infrastructure front. The toll from the viral disease has also increased with 2,000 deaths recorded daily for several days now. Many states have reported a shortage of oxygen and drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab, which are essential for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease.

As India battles the second wave of Covid-19 with stretched medical facilities, the government has stepped up efforts to meet needs and increased production of oxygen and vaccines to curb the rapid spread of the disease. Earlier today, the government lifted tariffs and sanitary cessation on the import of coronavirus disease vaccines and oxygen and related equipment needed to treat critical Covid-19 patients during three months.

In order to increase their production and availability and meet growing demand, it was decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duties and sanitary charges upon import of the following (16) items related to equipment related to oxygen and oxygen for a period of three months with immediate effect, the Union finance ministry said in a statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue .

The Ministry of Finance has informed that Indian Air Force (IAF) planes are bringing cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore and that it is also carrying oxygen tanks around the country to reduce travel times .

