Center allocates additional oxygen supply to Karnataka, Yediyurappa thanks to Modi





Following the state government’s request to provide additional oxygen cylinders to Karnataka for Covid-19 treatment, the Center approved an additional daily oxygen allowance of 500 tonnes on Saturday, the chief minister said on Saturday. BS Yediyurappa. Speaking to Twitter, Yediyurappa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda for the increase in the allowance. Right now, the daily oxygen allowance is 300 MT and it has been increased to 800 MT, Yediyurappa said. At the same time, Remdesivir’s allowance was also increased from 50,000 to 1.22 lakh until April 30, he tweeted. I thank PM arenarendramodi, Home Min @AmitShah & Union Min @DVSadanandGowda for increasing Karnataka allowance from Remdesivir fm 50,000 to 1.22,000 until April 30 & existing daily fm oxygen allowance 300 MT to 800 MT as per my request. This will strengthen our fight against Covid19 BS Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 24, 2021 The Karnataka CM on Friday indicated a severe oxygen shortage during a video conference with Narendra Modi and said several health facilities would have to be closed if the Center did not provide additional oxygen. Also Read: Karnataka Needs 1471 Tons Of Oxygen Immediately: BS Yediyurappa Tells Modi Meanwhile, earlier today, Yediyurappa held meetings with all DCs and asked them to immediately alert relevant officials in the event of an oxygen shortage in their respective districts. DCs must ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen at all costs. They could contact either the ministers in charge of the district or the chief minister himself to make updates in this regard, Yediyurappa said.







