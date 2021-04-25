Brexit: UK fisheries chiefs warn ‘disastrous’ deal makes industry unsustainable | Politics | New





As part of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy, much of the fish caught in UK waters was caught by European boats and captains hoped Brexit would result largely by the UK fleet. But the terms of Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU mean that only 25% of the EU’s catch will be transferred to British ships over the next five and a half years. After this stage, it will be possible to exclude European ships from British waters, but this would risk retaliatory tariffs from Brussels.

Andrew Locker, president of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations, told the Telegraph: “There is a viable industry out there. “Ninety-nine point nine percent of fishermen voted for Brexit because they thought they were going to rule their own waters. “But due to the disastrous deal we made, there is no way for us to rebuild our coastal communities and make a viable appeal for the recruitment of young people.”

He said he hopes the government will be able to negotiate a much better deal with the EU when the transition period expires in 2026. And he said the demands of the UK fishing industry were still the same as when he and so many others voted for Brexit in the first place with control of UK territorial waters and the ability to govern who fishes there. at the top of their wishlist. Another prominent industry criticized Boris Johnson over the Brexit trade deal. READ MORE Brexit LIVE: Panicked France requests “ urgent ” access to British waters

Ian Perkes, a fish exporter from Brixham in Devon, told Danish broadcaster DK: ‘Life has become very difficult since Brexit’. He said: ‘Do you think I would have voted to leave if I had known it was going to cost me an extra £ 80,000 a year? Of course not. “Only a fool would have voted to get out, right, knowing that.”

He said: “Life has become very difficult since we left and I don’t see a happy ending at the moment. “So yeah, I was wrong, hands up, I admitted I was wrong, but I’m not an isolated case.” Major Brexiteers have called on the EU to cut red tape around fish exports to the bloc.







