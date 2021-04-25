Pakistan expresses solidarity as COVID-19 beats India





Pakistani Prime Minister Says Humanity Must Meet Global Challenge Together As India’s Daily Cases Reach New World Record

Pakistan expressed solidarity with virus-ravaged India on Saturday, as the world’s second most populous country recovers from a devastating wave of COVID-19.

One-day infections in India hit another world record of 346,786 on Saturday, with a daily death toll of 2,624.

The country’s overall tally is now over 16.6 million, including 189,544 deaths.

A staggering rise in infections has kept the daily number of cases in India at over 300,000 since Thursday, pushing the healthcare system to the brink of collapse and causing a crippling shortage of oxygen supply.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter.

Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also posted a message of support on Twitter.

We express our support for the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19 infections, which has hit our region hard. On behalf of the Pakistani people, I express our sincere condolences to the affected families in India, he said.

The pandemic, he added, is another reminder that humanitarian issues require answers beyond political considerations.

He said Pakistan continues to work with member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, a regional intergovernmental organization, to foster cooperation to fight the pandemic.

The Edhi Foundation, Pakistan’s largest humanitarian agency, on Friday offered to send a fleet of 50 ambulances and personnel to help Indians fight the pandemic. New Delhi has not yet responded to the offer.

Oxygen emergency

The Indian government is seeking solutions as declining oxygen supplies have been a major factor in the rise in deaths from COVID-19.

Low oxygen pressure was cited as the cause of death for more than two dozen patients in hospitals in the capital New Delhi and Amritsar, a city in the northern state of Punjab, on Friday.

In the capital, 20 patients admitted to an intensive care unit at Jaipur Golden Hospital died late Friday evening, a hospital official said on Saturday.

The patients were in intensive care and required a high flow of oxygen … [but] the pressure of the oxygen supply has dropped, Dr DK Baluja, a senior hospital official, told Anadolu agency.

Our oxygen supply arrived seven hours later than scheduled. Even so, we only received 40% of our requested amount.

As of Friday, 348 deaths were recorded in New Delhi, the highest one-day peak in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

In Amritsar, an investigation was opened after six patients died in a private hospital due to lack of oxygen, authorities said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticized for the catastrophic COVID-19 situation across India, has held a series of meetings with officials and oxygen manufacturers.

The government has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duties and sanitary cessation on importation of certain items for three months with immediate effect, a statement released after a meeting on measures to increase l supply of oxygen and related equipment on Saturday.

On Friday evening, India’s Home Office said the government was making efforts to bring in high-capacity tankers from countries such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The tankers will be brought on Indian Air Force transport planes and will help speed up the transport of oxygen to the country, according to the ministry.

