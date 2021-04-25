Politics
Everyone on the bridge in an emergency
The dreaded second phase of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit India with the force of a tidal wave. The rapid spread of the disease in the general population is indeed a tsunami. That there could be a second wave, and that it could be deadlier than the first, should have been made clear to the bureaucrats at the Union Health Ministry. They are all aware that there will be no negative consequences for their careers, regardless of the number of lives and the amount of treasures lost, in the nonchalant manner in which they have complacently assured the political establishment that the worst was over. Those responsible for not preparing India for a second wave by securing supplies of oxygen, hospital beds and drugs should be identified and their careers closed. This happens in the private sector and must also be done in government portals. The good must be encouraged by rapid promotion, the bad removed from service. A second wave more deadly than the first being a possibility was precisely what Germany and the UK believed was not happening, before the second wave struck with devastating force. After the event, several models were generated by epidemiologists on the additional severity of such a second wave. This has led to massive lockdowns in some countries, although the evidence suggests that those who avoided such job-cutting measures suffered no more than the countries which imposed lockdowns which caused a swelling of the public debt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right to advise state governments to avoid lockdowns when micro-containment is what is needed.
In the UK, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak turned on government spending to protect citizens from the consequences of a pandemic caused by the way the WHO refused to issue a warning about the danger of flights landing from affected people. parts of China for several weeks after North Korea and later Taiwan shut down these flights. Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed suit, but it was too late. The virus had entered and was multiplying. Looking back, it might have been wiser to ensure that all citizens disembarking at least from Wuhan should have disembarked at any destination where they and those traveling in seats near them could. be quarantined in facilities created for this purpose. WHO has totally failed to understand the virulence of SARS CoV-2 and the world is paying the price. It appears that there is no accountability within the United Nations system for accountability in the case of those in the WHO, who have handled the Covid-19 pandemic so badly. China’s presence as a permanent member of the UN Security Council thanks to the generosity of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru may be the reason for such lack of concern over the damage done to the UN by the WHO’s failure to prevent what should have been localized material from spreading across the world.
It was only after Prime Minister Modi took direct responsibility for managing the pandemic in its second wave that the situation began to reverse. An investigation needs to be conducted to find out if some people dealing with the subject have been influenced by Big Pharma based in the US and EU (in addition to the PRC) to delay the sanction for those who wish to produce more drugs needed in Covid-19 cases and vaccines. The surge in production following the Prime Ministers’ intervention suggests that regulatory and other bottlenecks may have been the reason why progress in these life-changing areas was previously so slow. The many institutions in India that are supposed to monitor wrongdoing are all steeped in a culture where executives protect executives, the lot ignores the transgressions of another lot. The number of officials with major responsibility who have been dismissed for their fault is well below the actual number, although this is even an improvement over the past, when such officials were rewarded rather than punished. Merely being the parent of a senior official or, better yet, a prominent politician, conferred immunity from corruption in the way a vaccine protects against the disease it was developed against. Once the second wave has been reduced to insignificance, as is expected to occur in weeks due to the Prime Minister’s intervention, an autopsy should be conducted on the failures of the system which have led to the hell to which so many patients are subjected. . They desperately search for hospital beds, medicine and oxygen and some don’t find it until death takes them away. In the meantime, the recriminations must be put aside. State governments must work alongside central government at this time of national emergency. When a ship is in trouble, the captain orders all hands to be on deck, ready to act to overcome the problem. The captain of the government ship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deserves to see everyone on deck, regardless of party at this time of crisis.
