PM Modi to address nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ amid Covid-19 outbreak in India today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the 76th episode of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday at 11 am. The address comes in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19) that has gripped the country, with infections increasing every day at a record rate. Click here for full Covid-19 coverage India recorded 3.46,786 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday in a new daily record. With 3.46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the past 24 hours, the total for Covid-19 in India has reached 1.66.10481. The number of deaths recorded in 24 hours, 2,624, was also the highest on record in India. With this, the country’s total toll was raised to 1,89,544. In his previous speech to Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to take Covid-19 vaccines and said all citizens should commit to the goal of dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi . He also reiterated his government’s call for the modernization of the agricultural sector. Farmers must adopt new alternatives alongside traditional farming to increase their income, he said. Novelty, modernization is essential in all areas of life, otherwise it sometimes becomes a burden … It is already late. We have already lost a lot of time. The adoption of new alternatives, new innovations, as well as traditional agriculture, is equally important to create new employment opportunities in the agricultural sector; to increase farmers’ incomes, said the prime minister. Read also | Covid-19: the second national wave still on the rise The Prime Minister’s speech will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordharshan. It will also be available on the AIR news website (www.newsonair.com) and on the newsonair mobile app. Viewers can also listen to the program on YouTube channels on AIR, DD News, PMO and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

