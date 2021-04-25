Fazl discusses PDM meeting agenda with Shehbaz – Journal





LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman spoke by phone on Saturday with Pakistani Muslim League President-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the agenda for the likely PDM meeting. in Islamabad next week.

Congratulating the opposition leader on his release from prison after seven months, the Maulana appreciated him for braving what he called the political victimization of the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The Maulana put Mr. Sharif in confidence at the next meeting of the PDM. Mr. Sharif inquired about the health of the Maulanas. The two leaders expressed concern about the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking of the PDM, the daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs, Maryam Nawaz, told reporters in her media address in Jati Umra that the alliance struggle against the chosen regime would continue.

The PDM will develop a new strategy after Ramazan. The support of the masses is with the PDM, as the government has become pissed off because of its movement in recent months, she said and added that the Pakistan People’s Party may have disassociated itself from the PDM, but that the PML-N had good relations with the chairman of the opposition party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Tareen Group

While PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed that disgruntled PTI lawmakers, led by sugar baron Jahangir Khan Tareen, were in contact with her party, it emerged that the PML-N wanted rebel lawmakers form an advanced bloc before shaking. hands with them.

The group of disgruntled PTI lawmakers is quite large. They are in contact with us and other parties. They are worried because they now have to travel to their constituencies but cannot face the people because of what the Imran Khan government has done with the masses in terms of inflation, rising prices, unemployment and destruction of the economy, Ms Nawaz said in response to a question of whether the PML-N would plan a motion of no confidence in the Center and Punjab with the help of rebel PTI lawmakers led by Tareen, who are said to be among the number over 40.

She was speaking to reporters at her Jati Umra residence in Raiwind on Saturday about the cancellation of her tour to Karachi due to the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. The PML-N leader had to travel to Karachi to participate in her party candidate Miftah Ismail’s ongoing campaign for the NA-249 by-election scheduled for next week.

Speaking of unrest in the ranks of the PTI, Ms Nawaz noted that this was just an excuse for Tareen to lead rebel lawmakers. In fact, PTI lawmakers don’t want to challenge the upcoming Ticket Election (PTI). They are not ready to appropriate the incompetence of Imran Khan. They were introduced into PTI under pressure from the selectors (establishment). Now they want to quit the party, she said.

When asked if Mr. Tareen had contacted her, she wondered: why would he contact me in the presence of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif? If he needs to talk, he will have to contact them.

When asked about her dissatisfaction with the PPP, which is no longer part of the opposition PDM alliance, Ms. Nawaz said that the PPP was not her target. We had differences with the PPP on obtaining the votes of the BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) in the election of the leader of the opposition in the Senate, but the PPP is not my target. I choose my targets carefully, she stressed.

A lawmaker from the Jahangir Tareen camp told Dawn they were waiting for a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan to see them in person about the Federal Investigation Agency’s investigation against Mr. Tareen in the scam. sugar.

We believe that Mr. Tareen was falsely involved in this scam at the behest of some around the Prime Minister. If we are not done justice in this case, we could consider other options and the formation of an advanced bloc cannot be ruled out at a later stage, he argued, adding that disgruntled lawmakers – known as the group name JKT (Jahangir Khan Tareen) – – had been in contact with the PML-N and the PPP.

The PML-N has alluded to shaking hands with us once we form an advanced bloc in the national and Punjabic assemblies, the lawmaker said.

When PML-N lawmaker Samiullah Khan, who is close to opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, was asked to comment on the situation, he said his party had been in contact with rebel lawmakers both in the National Assemblies and in Punjab, but until the group formally formed an advanced bloc, the PML-N would not consider any changes internally.

We are closely following developments in this regard and will act accordingly, Khan said.

Previously, Mr Tareen had canceled an Iftar dinner – scheduled in honor of the disgruntled group – after receiving a message from Islamabad that Prime Minister Khan would meet with them soon and listen to their grievances. Mr. Tareen and his son Ali are on bail until May 3 in money laundering and fraud cases.

Posted in Dawn on April 25, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos