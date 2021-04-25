‘Boris Johnson, the British people deserve a Prime Minister who acts with honesty’ – Voice of the Mirror

Boris Johnson may have polecat morals in his private life, but while holding the highest public office, the people of Britain have a right to expect honesty and probity.

Yet when it comes to doing the right thing, our Prime Minister is an empty space.

Former Attorney General Dominic Grieve pressed the button yesterday when he described Mr Johnson as a vacuum of integrity.

There is no integrity in doing questionable PPE business for conservative comrades. No honesty in trying to furnish the Downing Street apartment at someone else’s expense.

There is no honesty in trying to brush the sordid events under the rug in the hope that no one will notice.







And there is no judgment in a PM who throws aside the official encrypted mobile phone offered to him in favor of the unsecured private phone he has always used.

This not only shows a cavalier disregard for his own security, but also that of the nation.

It will not only be the BBC that will read his texts, but also Moscow and Beijing.

And now we have the improper spectacle of an anti-war blogging briefing between the Prime Minister and his former senior assistant Dominic Cummings.

But Britain has more to worry about than a pair of Brexit buddies arguing.

We must face a pandemic, an economy to save and a road map to recovery to navigate.

And the national leader should devote all of his time and energy to guiding us through this minefield instead of bickering with the help hired over the last few years.

But it’s not just Boris Johnson who makes us question the moral compass of Conservative prime ministers. David Camerons is also spinning like a top as he tries to line his pockets with lobby money.

It’s like old Etonian buddies think they’re above the rules. They don’t seem to understand that the rules apply all the more to those who make them.

It is the arrogance of the Conservatives who believe that the Conservatives are the natural party of government, that they govern by right and not with the permission of the public.

It is this arrogance that allows them to get bogged down in sordidness because they think they are only beholden to themselves and that there will be no consequences.

And it shows contempt for voters who gave them a second chance in 2015. And another in 2017. And a third in 2019.

Now these same voters have a chance to show the Conservatives how wrong they are in the May 6 local election.

It is time for them to have bloody noses in front of the ballot boxes to remind them that they are not invincible.

The Conservatives have had their three strikes.

And the next time voters go to the polls in a general election, they should be out.