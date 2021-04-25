Xi and Biden’s climate goals must be realistic and demand the impossible

What will come from the range of ambitious (and not so ambitious) goals announced by world leaders at President Joe Biden’s climate summit?

It is tempting to think, “Not enough”. Talking is not expensive; actions are expensive. About a third of all greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in history have occurred since 1997, when world leaders adopted the Kyoto Protocol with the ambition to limit this pollution. In the words of activist Greta Thunberg to a US Congressional committee on Thursday, “We are not so naive that we think things will be solved by countries and companies setting vague and far-reaching insufficient goals.”

However, vague, distant and insufficient is not the only way to set goals. Indeed, there is ample evidence that the opposite type of goal setting – specific, time-bound, and challenging – is remarkably effective. The biggest risk is not that world leaders fail to achieve the goals they set for themselves. Instead, it is that they limit the scope of their ambitions by an inappropriate sense of self-doubt.

One way of expressing this idea is the slogan that left-wing students scrawled on a wall in Paris during the May 1968 protests: “Be realistic, demand the impossible” or “Be realistic, demand the impossible”. The most influential version was presented at almost exactly the same time in a psychological paper by an American devotee of Ayn Rand, Edwin A. Locke, under the dry title, “Towards a Theory of Motivation and Incentives to Tasks.”

Locke’s key vision was that difficult goals don’t make achievement less likely. Indeed, unlike previous theorists who concluded that success declines when people are overly ambitious, Locke argued that “ the harder the goal, the better the performance. Except in rare cases where a goal is physically impossible or motivation is low, people are more likely to achieve their goals when they push them to their limits than when they resign themselves out of fear of failure.

This theory has given rise to a whole literature in the field of management – but it has also discussed less about the relevance of public policies. After all, setting specific, time-bound and challenging goals is precisely what world leaders have done on climate issues.

It is not always easy for politicians to make these kinds of credible commitments. Despite Biden’s promise to cut emissions by 2030 to half of 2005 levels, the U.S. executive branch is notoriously limited in its ability to effect change, as my colleague Liam Denning wrote.

Under the Obama administration, a bill to establish an emissions trading system similar to the one currently generating record carbon prices in Europe was adopted by the House of Representatives but never brought to the Senate. The Clean Power Plan – an attempt to regulate carbon pollution from power generation without going through Congress – was stuck in 5-4 Supreme Court vote.

There are similar institutional bottlenecks in China, which overtook the United States as the world’s largest emitter in 2005. For all the clarity of President Xi Jinping’s pledge to cap emissions this decade and reduce them to zero net by 2060, it is not difficult to discern the muffled emissions. noise of a struggle with lower-level provincial officials who remain dependent on a carbon-intensive development model.

In January, an audit body told the country’s national energy administration failure to limit revolutionary coal-fired power development plans. The crabbing progress of Xi’s own commitments – finally accepting a formal reduction in coal consumption Last week, after months of gentle pedaling, the build-up of renewable energies needed to make it happen – is another clue to the surprising limits of his personal power in this area.

Yet the history of climate agreements suggests that the world is ultimately more willing to set human goals than we like to think. If the Kyoto Protocol has been a failure, it is not because the 37 countries involved have ignored their promises en masse. Indeed, they greatly exceeded their commitment to a modest 5% reduction in emissions compared to 1990 levels, reaching a decrease of 22.6% in 2012. The biggest problem was that many countries – including several of the world’s largest emitters – didn’t sign up in the first place.

The wider range of goals currently set portends a brighter future. They also have intrinsic value, because an ambition declared by its nature widens the scope of the possible.

Wasn’t it for the first wave of feed-in tariffs and renewable energy portfolio standards in the early 2000s encouraging more wind and solar generation – policies that seemed unlikely to achieve much at the time – it’s likely we would never have given the sharp price cuts that are now pushing renewables to stimulate fossil fuels in the electricity sector. If a crazy tech investor in 2006 hadn’t pitched his small-volume electric sports car as the first step to destroying the “ economy of mining and burnt hydrocarbons», Is Volkswagen AG now considering stopping development of gasoline and diesel cars 20 years later?

The boldest ambitions are not always achieved, and the future of decarbonization can be as littered with broken promises and broken commitments as the past. Yet the only goal you’re sure to miss is one you never aim for.

