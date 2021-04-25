Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and free COVID-19 vaccination for all: Yechury writes to PM Modi: The Tribune India





New Delhi, April 24 IPC (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to demand an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and a free and universal COVID-19 vaccination program, days after losing her son to of disease. Yechury, who recently lost a son to COVID-19, also recommended the cancellation of the Central Vista project and the release of funds raised under the PM-CARES fund for the supply of oxygen and COVID-vaccine. 19. “I write to you with great pain, distress and anguish. This unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis created by the second wave of COVID-19 is turning into a “tsunami”. The situation has been made worse by the approach and attitude of the Union government, ”Yechury said. “I am writing urgently to ensure two things as a matter of priority: ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals and patients across the country by supplying it at all costs; and provide vaccines to all state governments for a free and universal vaccination program, putting Indian vaccine production under emergency arrangements and importing from all available sources to prevent more deaths, ”he said. -he says. The leftist leader also suggested a budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for the immunization program. He demanded that the ambitious Central Vista project be canceled and that all extravagant spending be suspended, as well as the transparent release of all money raised under the PM-CARES fund and the transfer of it to the oxygen and vaccine supply. “In the event that you are not able to provide oxygen and vaccines to our Indian compatriots and prevent further deaths, your government will lose its moral authority to continue. This health and humanitarian disaster is preventable and must be avoided. This is the fundamental responsibility that your government must assume, which it has failed to do so far, ”he said. Yechury’s eldest son, Ashish Yechury, died of a new coronavirus infection on April 22. – PTI







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos