Tareen factor in PTI





When on Thursday Pakistans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) No 2 Jehangir Khan Tareen named his 40 MPs and AMP as his group, he practically declared an advanced bloc whether you name him or not. His home has currently become a safe haven for the PTI rebels, who stay with him around the clock as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s home looks messy. No one knows who will have the final smile.

It is certainly not a pleasant sight for someone like Imran Khan, who in the days of cricket was known for his pressure. But politics is not cricket and it seems under pressure because for the first time, a sign of loss of control over the party and the government is quite visible. MPs and party MPs who sided with JKT have never been so critical.

The dilemma for IK is that he faces the challenge of the man in whom he had blind faith. Now he must choose between his narrative of accountability at all levels and the fear of losing the government.

On the other hand, JKT, speaking from a position of strength, rejected the request of the government committee to meet with him. He proposed that his group meet directly with Prime Minister Imran Khan. If such a meeting took place in a day or two, the IK would not meet with MPs and MPAs from its party, but with the JKT group.

Only IK knows better what the message will be, but on the ground, the PM left no other choice but to meet the rebels because his government, both in the Center and in Punjab, depends largely on the JKT group.

JKT now wants an equal working relationship with IK and also wants action against those in the party or government who conspired against him and targeted him in a sugar mafia scam. The PM, on the other hand, until yesterday seemed convinced of the report of the Sugar Commission and the issue of money laundering.

Even if the issue is resolved between the two, one thing is certain that the two will never have the kind of friendship, relationship and trust that they had in the past. The Tareen Factor will continue to haunt IK for times to come.

On Thursday, he reiterated his commitment not to bow down to the sugar mafia. In the event that he encountered the JKT group which would lead to soften his position and relieve Tareen, this would be interpreted as NRO for Tareen.

On the contrary, if IK asks the FIA ​​and other agencies to move forward, which leads to Tareen’s arrest, the group’s reaction could lead to the downfall of the IK government at both the Center. and Punjab as reports of dissent are also coming. by KP.

The former PPP leader and MP for Raja Riaz, who has now taken up a post as spokesperson for the JKT group, said his group meeting with the PTI would revolve around the investigation against JKT and some people within the government which they claim is giving JKT a bad name.

The Imrans government from day one is in the clutches of the coalition partners and is now at the mercy of the men of its own party. Prior to the formation of the JKT group, it was constantly faced with pressure from coalition partners such as PML-Q and MQM-Pakistan in Central and Punjab. Over the past few months, he has succumbed to the pressure. A few months ago, he was without a conversation with Chaudhrys of Gujarat, but relaunched his relationship after being threatened by the government.

Tareens’ entry into PTI came as a result of Imran Khan’s huge show of power in Minar-e-Pakistan on October 30, 2011. IK put his trust in JKT and supported him during all crises within the party – from intra-by-elections to disqualification of JKT. He even rejected and dismissed the allegations against Tareen made by party pillars like Hamid Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On the advice of JKT, Imran included many voters in the party without realizing that those joining the party were not followers of IK but of JKT. He also played a key role in the post-2013 general election situation, particularly during DNA 2014.

JKT was Imrans’ perfect choice for Punjab’s chief minister and he himself once said that his disqualification and NAB investigation of Aleem Khan as well as friction between PTI leaders led to his decision to appoint Usman Buzdar, a newcomer to the party, as Chief Minister of the Punjab.

Imran also ignored Shah Mehmoods’ concern that factor Tareen was responsible for his defeat at the Provincial Assembly headquarters, otherwise he was the automatic choice for CM Punjab.

One of the problems is IK’s inability to resolve the crisis within the party. Some believe he does this on purpose to maintain control, which is not unusual in political parties. But, this has now started to hurt the party as it happened in the last by-elections, especially in the case of former CM KP brother Pervez Khattak who was defeated in Nowshera, the party’s stronghold.

The last in the series was the defeat of former Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh who lost his Senate seat to PDM co-candidate and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. During an internal party investigation, it was established that the JKT group would have voted for YRG and IK was shocked.

Prime Minister Imran is currently in such a weak position that his allies like PML-Q, MQM-Pakistan and even the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) are closer to JKT than to IK.

For all intents and purposes, the survival of the Imrans governments and that of her Punjab blue-eyed boy CM Usman Buzdar are now at the mercy of the JKT group.

The Tareen factor is now a reality and over the past week it has hurt Imran Khan as many party MPs and AMPs side with JKT without any fear or possible action on the part of the party. All of this has weakened the Prime Minister, who is rapidly losing the control and hold he once had over the party and the government.

JKT opened his card, which in itself indicates his confidence and determination to want to do business in his future relationship with IK.

He also knows that from now on, he wants not only to protect himself but also the members of his group who joined him by burning their boat. He has now put the ball in the latter’s court while keeping his door open for interviews.

Although not very visible, pressure is mounting within the PTI so that the Prime Minister does not succumb to the blackmail of this group, whatever the result.

Thus, the crisis within the PTI has threatened Imran Khan and is far more difficult than opposition parties or alliance like the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have ever posed.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst for Geo, The News and Jang

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos